Finland advances to 5th-place game in women's world hockey

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Petra Nieminen had three goals and an assist and Finland routed Germany 8-2 on Friday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women’s world hockey championship.
In the semifinals Saturday, the United States will face the Czech Republic and two-time defending champion Canada will play Switzerland.
In the quarterfinals Thursday, the United States beat Germany 3-0, Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in overtime, the Czech Republic topped Finland 2-1, and Switzerland beat Japan 5-1.
