Alex Call may have found a home atop the Nationals’ batting order

Over the first two weeks of the season, Dave Martinez shuffled the Washington Nationals’ lineup multiple times as the manager looked for an order that would produce consistently. But for the past eight games, including Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, outfielder Alex Call has been the leadoff hitter.

Call has been one of the team’s most productive hitters while also being one of its most patient. Entering Saturday, he led the team in RBI with nine — boosted by a two-run single in Friday’s 4-3 loss — and in walks with nine. He had a .352 on-base percentage that ranked third behind fellow outfielders Victor Robles (.408) and Lane Thomas (.373).

“At the top of the lineup, he’s given us somebody that’s willing to take pitches, willing to go deep in the counts, still be able to get hits and drive the ball out of the ballpark,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said. “I just love the fact that he puts in the time and is driven to take care of every opportunity he gets. ... He’s getting a multitude of opportunities, and he’s kick-starting our offense.”

This weekend, the 28-year-old is squaring off with the team with which he made his major league debut in July before it designated him for assignment in August. He had just 12 major league at-bats to that point, but the Nationals saw some potential and claimed him off waivers.

Last season, Call posted a modest .245 batting average over 35 games with Washington, serving primarily as a platoon hitter against left-handers and operating as the fourth outfielder. Entering the offseason, he was expected to compete for the backup role again.

Call played for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League. He said he always wanted to play in the league, but the opportunity hadn’t presented itself until he was in Class AAA with the Guardians last season. When he joined the Nationals, they were supportive of him taking part.

“I didn’t know when I’d get a chance to possibly do it if I didn’t do it now,” Call said. “So even though I just made it to the major leagues and I was like, ‘Man, this has been the greatest year ever; it would be nice to just kind of relax a little bit,’ ... I know I might not ever get this chance again, so let’s do it.”

Call took the chance to immerse himself in a different culture but also went to work on improving his approach at the plate. He wasn’t happy with his chase rate last season; he had worked on that diligently during his rise through the Guardians’ system. With the Nationals, he struck out more times (26) than he had hits (25). He also felt he got too caught up in trying to pull the ball instead of hitting with an eye on the middle of the field.

“Mostly, I just felt like fastballs were just a tick better and I was missing a couple of them, so I just had to really commit,” Call said. “And then also the breaking balls were better, so if you commit a little bit earlier, you’re a little bit more susceptible to it. ... Being able to have zone discipline is something that I know I can do, and so that’s the focus for me. And if I can do that, I’ll have success.”

In spring training, Call earned the fourth outfielder spot again. When the season began, Martinez said Call would platoon with Corey Dickerson. But when the 33-year-old suffered a left calf strain, Call took over as the everyday left fielder. Stone Garrett, called up to replace Dickerson, is a better hitter against lefties, but Martinez has stuck with Call, whose advanced statistics provide some encouraging signs.

Entering Saturday, Call’s zone swing percentage — how much he swings at pitches in the strike zone — was down to 51.9 percent after it was 62.4 percent last year. But his zone contact percentage — how often he connects with balls in the strike zone — was up from 80.7 percent to 91.1 percent, suggesting that Call is swinging at pitches in the strike zone and connecting. And his chase rate was 16.7 percent; the league average is 28.4 percent, and Martinez said he wants his players to be at 30 percent or lower.

So, even though he entered Saturday hitting .233, Call has become the top option for Martinez in the leadoff spot because of his selective approach. Once Dickerson returns, Call could see his opportunities decrease. But for now, he’s showing his value.

“I want to pass the baton on to the next guy,” Call said. “I’d love to hit home runs, and I know that they’ll come eventually. But for me, being a tough out, making the pitcher work, making them go two, three, four, five extra pitches in my at-bat — hopefully that’s going to help out the team overall. That’s kind of my focus.

“Wherever I get to hit is not up to me, but it’s exciting to be able to start the game.”

