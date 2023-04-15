As offseason arrives, the Capitals prep for daunting challenges ahead

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals gathered at their practice facility in Arlington one last time Saturday morning. They listened quietly as their former coach, Peter Laviolette, delivered a final address after he decided to part ways with the organization the day before. Then the Capitals cleaned out their lockers, underwent physicals and held exit interviews with management before dispersing for the summer, which began earlier than normal after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

There has only been one joyous “breakdown day” in franchise history — after Washington won its lone Stanley Cup in 2018 — but this end-of-year tradition felt more bleak than normal. The Capitals not only conducted an autopsy on their worst season in 16 years but also confronted a fresh round of questions as the organization searches for a new coach while preparing to overhaul the roster this offseason.

Brian MacLellan faces perhaps the most difficult challenge in his nine years as general manager: to rebuild a competitive team as 37-year-old captain Alex Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record. MacLellan must find a coach who will not only support Ovechkin’s pursuit of history but also uplift an aging core as he tries to infuse the roster with youth.

Advertisement

“That’s the stage we’re at. That’s the decision we’ve made here. We want to finish out a couple careers of important players in our organization and we want to stay competitive, but we also want to get younger,” MacLellan said. “It’s a challenge to be in position to have all three of those things, but we’re going to try.”

Before they could look ahead, many of the Capitals tried to make sense of their lost season one last time Saturday. Its complexion changed in early March after the team dealt five veterans as it held a trade deadline sell-off for the first time since 2007, but the issues that led them to that point continued to persist.

Most players echoed one another on what plagued the team: a lack of speed, inconsistent scoring and myriad injuries. Combined, those issues left one of the NHL’s oldest rosters behind in an evolving league focused on speed, skill and analytics.

Advertisement

“That’s where hockey goes now. It’s not about how fast you skate; it’s how fast you’re thinking, how fast you move the puck,” said center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who struggled through a underwhelming season. “I’m pretty sure whoever is going to be coach here is going to spend some time with that.”

The departure of Laviolette came a day after the Capitals finished 35-37-10. MacLellan will sort out the futures of Laviolette’s assistant coaches over the next few days. Should MacLellan target a coach who is on the staff of a playoff team, he will have to wait until that squad’s postseason is complete to request an interview.

MacLellan coveted a veteran coach when he hired Laviolette to replace the fired Todd Reirden in September 2020, but he plans to be more flexible during this hiring process and strive to find a coach who can command the respect of veterans while working to develop young players. Washington has not won a playoff series since it claimed the Stanley Cup five years ago.

Advertisement

“Any time you get a new voice, players for whatever reason find a different level of motivation to go out there with a new guy who has never coached you and show him how much ice time you deserve and how much you’re willing to sacrifice to win games,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “A new coach can change a team a lot more than a new player or a couple of new players could.”

Ovechkin, who this fall will suit up for this fourth coach since 2018, said he would offer advice on the coaching search if MacLellan asks for it. First, he was planning to return to Moscow for some time off after enduring a difficult season. He briefly left the team in February after the death of his father and played hurt for much of the second half of the season.

“It was hard for me and for all my family and friends, but it’s life. You just have to move forward and try to be mentally prepared for that stuff,” Ovechkin said. “I have to be in better shape. I have to get ready to help this team to forget this season.”

Advertisement

Washington finished with more than 400 man games lost; amid all the injuries, the six players who comprise the team’s veteran core — Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and John Carlson — did not play together until the 73rd game of the season.

On Saturday, players revealed ailments they had dealt with during the season. Oshie said he underwent a back procedure this past week after being shut down late in the season; he expects a full recovery. Wilson, who is 11 months removed from knee surgery, said he suffered a fracture in his ankle in December that kept him out for several weeks. And Backstrom, who had hip resurfacing surgery last year, said he hoped to come back in better shape.

“I’m feeling normal,” he said. “That’s what we wanted, and here I am. With a good summer and a couple months off, go from there and be ready for camp.”

Advertisement

A crucial turning point in Washington’s season, Ovechkin said, came Dec. 23, the night he scored his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe for second in NHL history. Earlier in the game, star defenseman Carlson suffered a fractured skull and a severed temporal artery when he took a slap shot to the head. He was out for three months. The Capitals went 11-2-2 in December to climb back into the playoff race but could not piece together a three-game winning streak the rest of the way.

“The Carly injury was painful,” Ovechkin said. “Everything changed.”

MacLellan is prioritizing a revamped top six after his team managed just two 20-goal scorers this year: Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. MacLellan was blunt in his assessment of several players. He said Kuznetsov “underperformed” this season compared with the last. He admitted that forward Anthony Mantha was not “a confident player playing at his highest level” near the end of the season. And he said he didn’t know how much Backstrom would progress in the offseason.

Advertisement

“He’s going to have to make a decision on his career, where he thinks he’s at,” MacLellan said.

After finishing his session with reporters, MacLellan eventually returned to his office. He had more meetings scheduled with players, and in the coming days he planned to begin tossing around ideas on coaching candidates with his staff. Wherever the process takes him, he will keep Ovechkin informed on what direction the franchise is headed.

“We want to do what’s best for him,” MacLellan said, “and at the same time what’s best for the organization.”

GiftOutline Gift Article