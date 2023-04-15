D.C. United pounces to open the second half, ends six-match winless streak

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following a dismal first half Saturday by two low-standing MLS teams, D.C. United needed all of 11 seconds to snap a scoreless tie and ultimately end a six-game winless streak with a 1-0 away victory over CF Montréal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Russell Canouse took the kickoff, passing back to goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who drove the ball 60 yards. Christian Benteke occupied three defenders at the top of the penalty area and won the ball with a one-touch to Taxi Fountas.

Fountas laid it off to Mateusz Klich for an 18-yarder that struck the near post. On the back side, Lewis O’Brien cleaned up the rebound from seven yards.

And just like that, United (2-4-2) was on the way to its first victory since its Feb. 25 opener against Toronto FC.

O’Brien’s goal, before a crowd of 16,039 at Saputo Stadium, came in his second appearance since he arrived on loan from the Premier League’s Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve done that every game, really, on kickoffs,” Coach Wayne Rooney said. “And obviously we got it right this time.”

The match reunited United with former coach Hernán Losada, who was fired six games into the 2022 season and joined Montréal in December. His problems continued Saturday; his last-place team dropped to 1-6-0 with three consecutive scoreless performances.

United had not scored in its previous 2½ games despite Fountas’s return from injury and O’Brien’s arrival from England.

Rooney used three center backs Saturday — Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines and Victor Palsson — and assigned Ruan and Mohanad Jeahze on the flanks. Just 13 minutes into the match, Jeahze left with an injury. Pedro Santos entered.

Neither side was good in the first half, and scoring opportunities were scarce. Things picked up just before intermission.

Montréal’s Bryce Duke had a good look from the top of the box but drove the ball at Miller. Montréal pleaded for a penalty when Santos chased Chinonso Offor in the box, but Offor’s fall was largely his own doing.

United should have gone ahead in stoppage time. From the right side, Ruan crossed to Klich. With time and space, the Polish midfielder lined up a 17-yard one-timer. He had most of the target from which to choose. He missed all of it. The ball sailed over the crossbar, extending United’s scoreless streak to 270 minutes.

The second half brought instant results.

“It’s something we always talk about, how important it is to start each half well,” Rooney said. “It was exactly what we wanted with Taxi picking up the second ball, Klich hitting the post and O’Brien reacting. Even though it was a bit direct, it’s a good goal, one in which we work on, so we’re really pleased.”

From there, United managed the match well. It continued to pressure the hosts — Fountas had two late chances — and did not concede any quality opportunities in earning its second shutout in the past three matches after recording none in the first five.

“The last few games, I spoke about the performance being okay, good enough, and maybe we haven’t got what we deserved,” Rooney said. “Tonight, there was a real focus, a real work rate through the entire team. To come away with three points will surely give us a big lift and a lot of confidence.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s win:

Robertha out 8-12 weeks

Forward Nigel Robertha (four appearances, three starts) will miss eight to 12 weeks with an ankle fracture suffered in training, Rooney said.

Center back Derrick Williams (four appearances, three starts) remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and could return in a few weeks. Center back Brendan Hines-Ike, who has spent all spring recovering from a foot injury suffered last year, is a few weeks from making his season debut, Rooney said.

Right back Andy Najar returned from a five-game injury absence by entering in the 87th minute.

Roster deadline nearing

United officials said they are eager to acquire at least one player before the first transfer and trade window closes April 24. Among the targets is a young Uruguayan player, but the club declined to identify him. The team also is in talks with multiple Europe-based players.

Failure to finalize a deal before the deadline would leave the roster largely unchanged for 13 regular season matches, plus U.S. Open Cup games, until the next window opens July 5.

Northbound travel

The trip to Montreal was the first of three visits to Canada this season to face every Canadian club. United will play Toronto FC on May 27 at BMO Field and go to Vancouver on Sept. 30 for its first away match against the Whitecaps since 2019.

For weather reasons, CF Montréal did not make its 2023 debut at Saputo Stadium until Saturday. It had played five away matches and once indoors at Olympic Stadium.

