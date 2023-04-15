History says the Warriors won’t repeat. Their pride insists otherwise.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Watching the Golden State Warriors this season has been like visiting Mount Rushmore on a foggy day: The familiar faces and looming history have faded in and out of focus, triggering alternating waves of awe and disillusionment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reigning NBA champions have embarked on one of the strangest title defenses in recent years, launching the season with Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, surviving two Stephen Curry injuries, giving up on 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman at the trade deadline and getting by without Andrew Wiggins during a months-long personal absence.

Golden State developed a split personality as it proceeded in fits and starts, displaying the pride and potency that marked its dynasty years and a baffling new alter ego that seemed scattered and, frankly, mediocre.

“It’s weird to say it,” Curry admitted last month. “We’re still trying to win championships, but we’re also trying to stay out of the play-in, too. Both can be true.”

The Warriors dazzled at Chase Center — racking up one of the league’s best home records, including a Christmas Day blowout of the Memphis Grizzlies — and fizzled everywhere else. Their 11-30 road record was easily the worst among this year’s playoff teams, and it included an 0-5 early-season trip that felt like something worse than a championship hangover.

January brought the traditional White House visit, and Curry looked at ease rubbing shoulders with President Biden. Two days later, though, the Warriors came up short in a Finals rematch against the Celtics in Boston, its 18th road loss in 23 tries. A franchise once known for its inevitable victories — 24 straight to open its 73-win campaign in 2015-16 and a 16-1 jaunt through the 2017 postseason — now regularly looked like mincemeat.

Coach Steve Kerr, often unable to explain his team’s inconsistency, succumbed to whiplash. Before a March 11 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Kerr admonished Golden State’s “invisible” defense during a recent blowout loss. Hours later, he was back to hailing the Warriors’ “championship stuff” after a thrilling comeback victory.

Though they wavered often, the Warriors displayed a knack for avoiding collapse. Given opportunities to come unglued when Curry, 35, suffered a shoulder injury in December and a leg injury in February, Golden State instead posted a winning record during both absences. The Warriors’ bravado didn’t suffer, either: Klay Thompson delighted in counting out four fingers to remind opponents of his ring total, and Green mercilessly skewered rivals during news conferences and podcasts.

Still, Golden State has fallen well short of its typical standard. During the Warriors’ six Finals trips since 2015, they won at least 53 games and posted a point differential of at least plus-5.5 during the regular season. This year: 44 wins and a plus-1.8 point differential. During those previous runs, Golden State ranked in the top three in either offensive or defensive efficiency — and sometimes both. This year, their offense finished 10th, and their defense ranked 14th.

The Warriors were the West’s No. 10 seed as recently as Feb. 23, and they didn’t clinch a guaranteed top-six playoff spot until the final day of the regular season. While Golden State’s signature three-point attack and ball movement remained strong, the Warriors committed too many turnovers, fouled too often and struggled to defend the three-point line.

Finding a title defense that compares to Golden State’s takes some digging. The 1999 Chicago Bulls, who lost Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Kerr and Phil Jackson as coach after winning their sixth title in eight years, were the last defending champions to post a lower winning percentage than these Warriors. If Golden State wins the 2023 title, it would have the lowest regular season point differential of any champion since the 1978 Washington Bullets.

Perhaps the best analogue to these Warriors is the 1995 Houston Rockets, who defended their 1994 title by winning 47 games, claiming the West’s No. 6 seed and relying on the experience of Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler to win four straight series against teams with better regular season records. Houston’s formula has proved difficult to replicate; the past 27 NBA champions have entered the playoffs as a top-three seed in their conference.

“We still have another level to reach,” Thompson said this month, his confidence still intact despite that ominous history. “We’ll get there. I know we will. I don’t see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re healthy.”

Though the Warriors were in the thick of a late-season standings race that was beyond their control, the postseason bracket broke in their favor. In the first round, Golden State will face the No. 3 Sacramento Kings, an entertaining but unproven upstart. From there, the Warriors would face either the Grizzlies or the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals. Golden State eliminated Memphis in last year’s second round, and it has a strong playoff track record against Lakers star LeBron James.

Crucially, the Warriors landed on what appears to be the easier side of the West’s bracket. Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns and Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers must do battle in the first round, while the top-seeded Denver Nuggets probably will await the winner. With the Nuggets, Suns and Clippers all facing the possibility of injuries or depth concerns, postponing a matchup with any of them is advantageous. That’s especially true when it comes to the Suns, who are 8-0 with Durant in the lineup following a February trade.

Golden State has compiled a 93-34 postseason record and won 22 of its 24 playoff series since Kerr’s 2014 arrival, and its core of Curry, Green and Thompson will enjoy a major advantage in shared playoff experience over any of its potential West foes, which should provide a mental edge. Green made it clear last month that he preferred to face the Kings in the first round because of their geographical proximity, apparently unconcerned about providing bulletin board material.

The Warriors also will enter the Sacramento series with the best player in Curry and a superior defense, given that the up-tempo Kings rank 24th in defensive efficiency, the worst mark among the 16-team playoff field. Golden State’s starting lineup of Curry, Green, Thompson, Wiggins and center Kevon Looney played just 331 minutes together over 27 games, but they outscored opponents by 145 points — the second-highest mark of any five-man lineup in the league.

When Curry and Durant shared the court, Golden State floated high above the competition, worrying more about avoiding complacency and injuries rather than potential roster flaws or mismatches with its opponents. That’s no longer the case, even if the oddsmakers favor the Warriors in their showdown with the Kings.

The potential causes for concerns start with Wiggins, who is expected to see his first game action since Feb. 13 when the first round opens Saturday. The two-way forward was arguably the Warriors’ second-most important player in last year’s Finals, and his ability to defend high-level scorers is central to their defensive strategy.

Golden State’s bench, which was regarded by Kerr as a strength when the season opened, remains spotty. Parting with Wiseman brought back Gary Payton II, but the backcourt stopper appeared in just seven games for Golden State after recovering from an adductor injury. Recent draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are still working to earn trust. And then there are the road woes: The Warriors might need to win four straight series without home-court advantage to repeat.

A fifth title for Curry would pull him even with San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan and Lakers stars Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, and it would move him one ahead of James. But even Curry, who specializes in making the extraordinary look effortless, hasn’t been able to lift the Warriors to sustained excellence during what he called “an emotional roller coaster” of a season.

Indeed, this title defense has been more volatile, exasperating and taxing than expected, and Golden State is about to learn whether it has enough left in the tank.

“It’s all about the goal at the end of the year of having the opportunity to go chase another one,” Curry said. “That’s always the through line. You can’t fast forward to the end of the race. That’s part of human nature. When you’ve experienced getting to the mountaintop and finishing the job, you understand how hard it is.”

