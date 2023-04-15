Everyone knows what’s wrong with Juan Soto. Only he can fix it.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — This probably offers Juan Soto little consolation, but baseball analysts do not spend nearly as much time diagnosing swing problems in most hitters as they have spent on his. National television broadcasts do not fixate on just anyone’s struggles the way Apple TV announcers noted that Soto’s swing did not look right. Team-affiliated broadcasters do not break down opposing players’ comments the way the New York Mets crew did when they wondered why the San Diego Padres cannot help Soto fix his issues.

No, when most hitters — even the really good ones — struggle for two weeks to start a season, they answer a few questions, endure a few 0-fers and figure it out. But most hitters did not establish themselves as one of the era’s most discerning strike zone analysts by the time they could drink legally. Most hitters did not walk more by the age of 23 than any player in history. And most did not turn down $400 million at 23, get traded across the country for a prospect haul and emerge the next year surrounded by rumors of a gargantuan extension.

For most young stars, slumps are educational inconveniences. For Soto, this slump — one that, if everyone is being honest, extends to the day he was traded to San Diego last summer — feels as though it may be a referendum. But its cause is not a mystery.

Even Soto agrees about what is going wrong: He is pulling the ball more than he does when he is at his best.

Soto, who once hit an opposite-field homer off the train tracks at Houston’s Minute Maid Park in the World Series when he was 20, never pulled the ball as much as 40 percent of the time as a member of the Washington Nationals. This year, he is pulling it 50 percent of the time. And while that occasionally has allowed him to demolish baseballs — such as when he slammed a 453-foot homer to right field against the Mets this past week — it has mostly sapped his ability to take the ball to right-center and left him rolling weak groundballs to the right side when he wants to be hitting line drives to left.

The origin of that frustrating new habit is clear, too: Simply put, Soto is pulling off the ball — releasing his hips too soon and letting his front side fly open. None of this surprises Soto, a hitting prodigy who can break down swings and the strike zone, a young player so savvy he once exchanged words with an umpire as a rookie before explaining to reporters he just wanted to help the umpire improve.

But what frustrates Soto is that while everyone seems to understand the issue, no one seems to understand that it is not so easily remedied. He told MLB.com last week that he knows everyone is talking about what he is doing wrong, but “nobody’s telling me what I’m doing to fix it.”

Though it wasn’t clear exactly what Soto meant, some, including Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, interpreted Soto’s comment as an indictment of the Padres’ coaches. In an interview with The Washington Post, Soto seemed more frustrated that his efforts weren’t paying off.

“I think it’s mechanics. My mental side says, ‘Hit it that way,’ but the ball is still going this way,” Soto said, indicating he is telling himself to hit the ball hard to the shortstop side of second base, only to see it bounce harmlessly to the right side of the infield. “I think it’s more mechanical, and I’m just trying to find a spot where I feel comfortable.”

When Soto thinks of comfortable, he thinks of 2021. He said that after hitting .236 with a .778 OPS for the Padres after last year’s trade, he decided to try to find the swing he used that season, when he hit .313 with 29 homers and a .999 OPS and finished second in National League MVP voting.

“I literally don’t want to change anything. I probably want to add a couple more things,” Soto said. “But I want to keep that same mentality. I want to have the same swing as 2021.”

Comparing Soto’s stance that year and this year does not reveal glaring differences, other than the uniforms. He is a little more upright this season. Padres assistant hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh noted Soto lowered his hands somewhat, which is visible in the side-by-side imagery, too. Soto is trying to shorten his pre-swing motions somewhat, to be more direct to the ball. The lower his hands, the less distance they have to travel to the ball.

But even those slight changes do not exactly jump off the video screen. More than anything, Soto and Coolbaugh agree, Soto is trying not to make dramatic change as much as find old rhythms. Soto said he spent the offseason recommitting “to the basics.” He said he tried to break down how he starts his swing, what his lower body does that gets him to the place where he drives the ball the opposite way as he wants to. He said he went back to drills he had not done since his first years in the big leagues.

“For me, staying on top of it and trying to hit a hard groundball to the shortstop, this usually puts all my mechanics and all my body to the right spot,” Soto said. “When I’m hitting hard groundballs to shortstop, I know I can then just put [the ball] in the air and it’ll go a long way away. If I try to lift it, what happens is what has been happening: I just roll over.”

Soto has never looked fully comfortable in San Diego, where questions about his future have followed him from the beginning. The Padres spent the past few months signing teammate after teammate to long-term extensions, from Manny Machado to Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove to Jake Cronenworth. Soto, who will be a free agent after next season, is another obvious candidate.

After all, one team already tried to give him what would have been the biggest deal in franchise history. When one team has offered a player a $400 million contract and another soon may be tempted to try the same, every dip in production seems like a turning point.

Still, Soto said he felt he was more in sync before joining the Dominican team for the World Baseball Classic in March. He hit .400 with a 1.500 OPS in 15 WBC at-bats, including three doubles and two homers. But when he returned to Padres camp, he suffered a mild oblique strain, which Coolbaugh said probably left him trying to hurry back into comfortable mechanics before Opening Day.

“I felt great in spring training,” Soto said. “Then when the season starts, it’s a little more adrenaline. I want to show up, show off. But I’m trying to go back to my stance and my spot where I feel comfortable. Get comfortable and do my thing.”

