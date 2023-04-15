Kings end 17-year playoff drought with a Game 1 win over the Warriors

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SACRAMENTO — A long-dormant volcano erupted in California’s capital Saturday, splitting ear drums and oozing purple in honor of the Sacramento Kings’ first playoff game in nearly 17 years. There were purple jerseys and purple hats, of course, but also purple balloons twisted into kid-size crowns, purple tiaras, purple robes, dyed purple hair, purple lights shining from government buildings and even a custom purple Lamborghini parked downtown. Thousands of cheering fans packed a concourse near Golden 1 Center, with long lines trickling out of a fan shop and encircling a nearby plaza, site of an outdoor watch party.

In the arena, purple glowsticks illuminated the pregame festivities and purple cowbells clanged and clanged as franchise legends Vlade Divac, Jason Williams and Brad Miller saluted the raucous crowd. A beloved mantra dotted the monochromatic crowd, shouting from sweatshirts, handmade signs, storefront windows and a freshly painted, block-long wall mural: “Light the Beam!”

The upstart Kings, the feel-good story of this NBA season, lived up to this long-awaited moment, battling the defending champion Golden State Warriors throughout a breakneck first-round series opener, mounting a comeback from a 10-point second-half deficit to claim a 126-123 victory. Sacramento’s roster, full of playoff novices, held up under a barrage of three-pointers from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and Kings guard De’Aaron Fox posted a game-high 38 points to go with five assists.

During the closing stretch, Fox traded threes with Curry and then threaded a transition pass to Domantas Sabonis for a dunk. The crowd, which remained on its feet for most of the fourth quarter and cheered with Finals-like intensity, erupted as Fox and Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé pushed a purple button to light the ceremonial beam.

When the Kings unveiled their victory beam last fall, a purple light that shoots high into the sky from the arena after each win, it was an immediate hit locally and on social media. The three-word rallying cry that followed has become a unifying signifier of success for a franchise that had spent the past 16 seasons living a miserable, combative and losing existence.

To understand the renewed rush of joy, one must relive some of the many dark days since Sacramento’s previous postseason appearance in 2006. The Kings launched into their black hole after parting with coach Rick Adelman, who had led high-scoring, up-tempo teams to the playoffs in eight straight years but failed to reach the NBA Finals. Key veterans such as Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic and Doug Christie departed one by one, leaving fans to hope quality replacements could be found in the draft.

“There was a collective interest in a rebuild and a fresh start because things had fizzled out,” said Tom Ziller, a longtime Sacramento-area basketball writer who pens the “Good Morning It’s Basketball” newsletter. “The fresh start never took. The sprout never came out of the ground.”

Instead of cultivating a new wave of stars, the Kings became embroiled in soul-sucking off-court misadventures. The Maloof family ownership group was hit hard during the 2007-08 financial crisis, prompting an extensive battle for a more modern and profitable arena that pushed the Kings to the brink of relocation. As Anaheim, Calif., and Virginia Beach emerged as suitors, grass-roots fan organizers, local media personalities and Sacramento-area businesses rallied support to keep the city’s only major professional sports franchise.

Ranadivé, the founder of a software company, stepped in to purchase the team in 2013, and the next year Commissioner David Stern and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, a former NBA star, helped craft a financing deal to build a new arena and keep the Kings in Sacramento.

Though the outcome saved the Kings from becoming the next Seattle SuperSonics, they didn’t show much improvement on the court. Sacramento cycled through coaches and the front office made a series of poor draft decisions, handicapping a small-market franchise that struggled to compete for free agents. Among other regrettable moves, the Kings selected Tyreke Evans over Stephen Curry, Jimmer Fredette over Klay Thompson, Thomas Robinson over Damian Lillard and Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic.

The Kings didn’t manage 30 wins in any season from 2009 to 2015, and even their flickers of promise ended in disheartening fashion. DeMarcus Cousins emerged as an all-star center and a possible franchise player, and he appeared to bond with Michael Malone, a coach who shared his fiery approach. But Cousins contracted viral meningitis in 2014 and the Kings abruptly fired Malone. Two seasons later, Cousins was awkwardly traded just minutes after playing in the 2017 All-Star Game.

Those missteps have left the new arena’s rafters mostly barren, save for a 1951 NBA championship banner won when the franchise was based in Rochester, N.Y., and known as the Royals and a pair of Pacific Division champion banners from two decades ago.

“There were so many times where it seemed like they were on the right track,” said Kevin Fippin, a lifelong fan and contributor to the Kings Herald blog. “We just found ways to ruin it for ourselves. I don’t know if it was the penance we had to pay for keeping the team here or what, but none of it made any sense. It was just a comedy of errors that led to this horrible wandering through the desert of futility.”

The fan base held up better than most, its devotion aided by a lack of sporting alternatives and a college-like, year-round passion forged during the Adelman era. As the Kings jelled quickly this season under new coach Mike Brown, they won 48 games and boasted the NBA’s best offense, with Fox and Sabonis earning all-star nods.

Sacramento’s home attendance reached 99 percent capacity, according to ESPN, up from 79 percent a decade ago. Saturday’s Game 1 was the priciest ticket during the opening weekend of the playoffs, and Ranadivé stepped to center court before tip-off to accept a trophy honoring the Kings’ newly minted division title.

“[Playoff basketball] naturally slows down because it’s a more physical game, but we’re going to try to let it loose,” Brown promised.

The Kings and Warriors pushed the pace, as five players from each team finished in double figures. Sacramento guard Malik Monk scored 32 points off the bench, including a pair of clutch free throws in the closing seconds, and reserve forward Trey Lyles added 16 points.

“Our bench came in, and they did a hell of a job,” Fox said. “Sacramento showed out tonight. We want to win for ourselves and each other in the organization, and for the fans who supported this team through thick and thin — like, really thin. It’s a testament to who they are.”

Curry finished with 30 points and six rebounds, but he missed a potential tying three-pointer at the buzzer. Golden State’s foul trouble on the defensive end hurt it down the stretch as Sacramento shot 26 for 32 from the free throw line on the night.

The tense opener made it clear that this will be a tightly contested series between the Northern California neighbors, who are separated by less than 100 miles. The contrasts between the teams are obvious: Golden State has the title pedigree, big-market stature and Hall of Fame headliners. Sacramento has the beam and a dream, plus memories of pushing Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers to the limit in the 2002 Western Conference finals.

The pressure is fully on the Warriors, who are attempting to extend a dynasty; the Kings have already made history simply by getting this far, and their steely Game 1 performance suggested they won’t be intimidated. Golden State seemed to understand that experience alone won’t decide this matchup.

“Starting on the road, there’s no way you let your guard down,” Coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re not even in a position to do that.”

Now that the playoff drought is over and its heartache and heartburn have passed, Sacramento’s fans are savoring a new sensation: emotional invincibility.

“When Phil Jackson called us a cow town, we leaned into it pretty heavy,” Fippin said. “That’s when the cow bells came out. It didn’t hurt our feelings. It made us louder. We’re going to ride this out because who knows how much longer we’ll get to enjoy it? We’re just going to say that we’re going to kick your a--. If it doesn’t work out, there’s no skin off our back. How much worse could it be than 16 years of being bad?”

