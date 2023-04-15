Shawn Kemp charged in connection with March parking lot shooting

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington state prosecutors charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp with first-degree assault Friday in connection with a March shooting near a Tacoma shopping mall. Kemp had been arrested last month after the shooting, but he was released from a county jail the following day with no charges filed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kemp will be arraigned May 4 and will plead not guilty to the charges, his defense attorney Tim Leary told the Associated Press.

“He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses and sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon,” Leary said in a written statement.

Tacoma police last month had said a then-unidentified 53-year-old male was booked after “an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot.” The incident took place shortly before 2 p.m., and no injuries were reported, police said, with one vehicle fleeing the scene.

Kemp was booked into jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting, but Kemp’s attorneys have disputed that designation and said he fired a weapon in self-defense after being shot at first.

“Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp’s vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone,” attorney W. Scott Boatman said last month (via Tacoma station KCPQ). “On Thursday, Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense.”

Citing a probable cause statement by Tacoma police, which was filed Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, the AP reported that some of Kemp’s statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that Kemp sent a text message 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, writing, “I’m about to shoot this [expletive].”

Kemp played the majority of his NBA career for the SuperSonics, before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and was renamed the Thunder. He operates a pair of cannabis shops in Seattle.

The 6-foot-10 Kemp was known for his athleticism and powerful dunks during a 14-year NBA career. A six-time all-star, he helped the Sonics reach the 1996 NBA Finals, which they lost in six games to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. After eight seasons with Seattle, Kemp spent his final six years in Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

