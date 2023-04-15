Still in pursuit of perfection, St. John’s blanks Gonzaga to reach 17-0

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s junior Marcus Martin rounded first base, angled his head toward right field and pointed an index finger toward the sky. With the Saturday afternoon breeze at Martin’s back, five scoreless innings on the mound complete and now one baseball resting on the turf beyond the fence of their field in Northwest Washington, the Cadets finally had a perfect moment in their perfect season. Martin’s two-run homer sparked a 6-0 victory over Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foe Gonzaga that kept St. John’s unbeaten at 17-0.

That the big hit came against the Eagles (10-6) — who last year ended the Cadets’ streak of six straight WCAC championships — made it felt all the better.

“We knew who we were up against,” Martin said. “It was a hard loss last year, but we came back better than ever.”

Heading into Saturday, the Cadets had done everything in their power to make their case as the best team in the D.C. area. And Martin, who tossed five scoreless innings in just his second career start, had certainly held up his end of the bargain.

But with several major league scouts in attendance, Gonzaga senior right-hander Bryson Moore had silenced the Cadets, retiring the first 13 batters he faced before allowing a single in the fifth inning to senior Andrew Powers.

Next up was Martin.

“I didn’t even know if it was out or not,” he said of his home run. “I don’t even know how to explain it. It was super hype.”

This perfect start, the Cadets attest, is full of smaller “winning moments.” Until this weekend, though, those moments undeniably had become routine. The Cadets had dispatched teams from across the country as they outscored their opponents 155-21.

On Saturday, though, nothing could dissuade the Cadets’ fervor. The longer Moore extended his bid for a perfect game, the louder the St. John’s dugout became.

“That energy leads to big innings,” Powers said.

Finally, following an hour-long weather delay that preceded the sixth inning, more Cadets bats livened up. After four fruitless innings, the Cadets strung together seven hits and six runs in their final two innings at the plate, including a two-run triple by Powers that punctuated a four-run sixth.

Still, St. John’s Coach Mark Gibbs said, his team remains grounded.

“We’d love to say that 17-0 is great. ... Unfortunately, the bar set by the community is one thing and one thing only‚” he said, alluding to championship expectations. “Our guys do a good job of internalizing things. We haven’t talked about [a championship].”

