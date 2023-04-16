Arch Manning gets outplayed by Quinn Ewers and may be No. 3 QB for Texas

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arch Manning may have ranked No. 1 in his recruiting class, but at the moment, the heralded freshman is no better than a distant second on Texas’s quarterback depth chart. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning might even place third, depending on how Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian feels about another young quarterback, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

Firmly atop the depth chart after Texas’s annual spring scrimmage — as Sarkisian made clear Saturday — is redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers. A top-rated recruit in his own right who transferred last year from Ohio State, Ewers started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2022 and looked in command during Saturday’s Orange-White exhibition game.

Ewers completed 16 of 23 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, with three sacks taken, to help his White team get a 21-10 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Manning, who enrolled early at Texas this year, was credited with five completions on 13 attempts for 30 yards, with four sacks. Murphy, who played ahead of Manning on Team Orange, completed nine of 13 passes for 165 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say that Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said after the game, “and we feel very good about that.”

This connection from Quinn Ewers to Xavier Worthy on the deep ball! pic.twitter.com/et9Tc2mpHE — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 15, 2023

Sarkisian, entering his third year at Texas after head coaching stints at Washington and USC and, more recently, serving as offensive coordinator at Alabama and for the Atlanta Falcons, added that Ewers was “really efficient” in the scrimmage.

Naming Murphy ahead of Manning, Sarkisian said both of the “younger quarterbacks” had some trouble keeping their eyes focused downfield amid the pass rush. Asked specifically about Murphy, a four-star recruit out of California whose Longhorns career has been slowed by injuries, the coach offered plenty of praise.

Telling reporters “the sky’s the limit” for Murphy, Sarkisian said: “He’s got great vision. When he pushes the ball down the field, it’s natural; it’s not like he has to force it. He’s got a quick delivery, a quick release, and Maalik’s a really good leader.”

Manning’s relatively unsteady debut engendered some early, if predictable, criticism from a few fans. Among those sharing kinder words for the 17-year-old quarterback was ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who noted that Manning showed much greater mobility than his celebrated uncles were known for.

Every snap from Arch Manning's Longhorn debut pic.twitter.com/tvOqX9NBC4 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 15, 2023

The son of Cooper Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints star Archie Manning, Arch Manning broke passing records at his New Orleans high school that had been held by Peyton and Eli Manning. His pedigree lent him a national stature even before it became apparent that he would be a coveted recruit at the highest levels of college football. He reportedly picked Texas over a pair of powerhouse programs in Alabama and Georgia.

Ewers, a Texas native, got off to a promising start last year even though he missed time after suffering an early-season shoulder injury. His performances grew uneven, though, as Texas’s 8-5 season went along, and he finished with 2,177 yards on 58.1 percent passing for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In February, Ewers signaled a change in mind-set by cutting off his signature mullet, and after Saturday’s game he told reporters he “didn’t like where I was at last year” and felt he “let most of the fans down.”

“Something had to change if I wanted to end up where I want to be in the future,” Ewers said. “I’m starting right here. I’m eating a lot better. I’m doing all the small things a lot harder, and I’m excited.”

Asked about the team’s “pecking order” at quarterback, Sarkisian gave the early nod to Ewers but added: “The beauty of this is I don’t have to establish a pecking order right now. We have another 29 practices to go in fall camp. … Sometimes we can rush to judgment on where guys are at.”

