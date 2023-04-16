Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured in rough start to NBA playoffs

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA playoffs quickly took a rough and, for the league, concerning turn Sunday when several high-profile players suffered injuries in their teams’ opening games. Two of the NBA’s biggest stars, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, were forced from their teams’ games after midair collisions had them landing awkwardly on the court. Morant, whose second-seeded Grizzlies lost to the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers, reinjured his right hand, and Antetokounmpo hurt his back during the top-seeded Bucks’ loss to the No. 8 Miami Heat.

In both cases, initial X-rays were said to have come back negative, but there was doubt Sunday evening about the availability of Morant and Antetokounmpo for the second games of their teams’ series. Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that Morant was “in some pain” and would be reevaluated before the Grizzlies play again Wednesday.

Advertisement

Saying he was in “a good bit of pain” after his fourth-quarter injury, Morant described his chances of playing in Game 2 as “in jeopardy.”

Here are additional angles of Ja Morant’s injury as he comes down awkwardly on his right hand



Morant had already been dealing with a hand injury suffered on April 7 vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/vTcJwWmunj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

After getting hurt in the first quarter against Miami, Antetokounmpo briefly returned to the game before departing for good in the second.

“We have to wait and see what the doctors say, most importantly what Giannis says,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Certainly we’ve been blessed with him being incredibly resilient and quick to heal, but you’ve just got to take it day by day, see how he’s doing and see how he feels.”

While Antetokounmpo’s injury helped the Heat get an upset win Sunday, Miami lost a key player of its own when Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand. Herro, the team’s third-leading scorer, appeared to get hurt when he dived for a loose ball in the second quarter.

Advertisement

“He’s not going to play the next game, and then we’ll just figure it out,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Per a TNT report, Herro is expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking the middle and ring fingers on his shooting hand.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) will not return to Game 1 of Bucks-Heat, per @ShamsCharania.



Giannis sustained the injury on this collision with Kevin Love in the 1st quarter 🤕pic.twitter.com/ep8RFTvVfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Tyler Herro was in pain after an apparent hand injury pic.twitter.com/k6OUQMt5JD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Morant’s injury came in a collision with the Lakers’ Anthony Davis, who had briefly left the game in the first half after hurting his right shoulder. Davis immediately called for a substitution and said he couldn’t move his arm, but he returned after halftime and finished with 22 points and game highs of 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

“I had a little stinger with my arm, went completely numb. It was weak, and I couldn’t lift it up,” Davis told reporters afterward. He said the feeling in his arm returned after he did some strength drills in the locker room.

Anthony Davis asked for a sub after suffering an apparent arm injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/bX3TRXiTwz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

Morant’s Game 1 injury came after a turbulent regular season in which he was accused of several acts of violence and intimidation. The fourth-year guard, who was drafted second overall in 2019 and is a two-time all-star, was suspended eight games last month by the NBA after he flashed a handgun in a video streamed live on social media.

Advertisement

After struggling to get dressed with one good hand following Sunday’s game, Morant told reporters his plight was “tough … especially with everything I’ve been through pretty much this season.”

“At this point, I’m not even surprised, with how my life’s been going,” he added. “I’m just pretty much numb to everything now. … It’s one thing after another.”

GiftOutline Gift Article