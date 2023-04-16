Stone Garrett gets his chance at last and helps the Nats avoid a sweep

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Stone Garrett stepped to the plate to open the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, he wanted to provide a spark for a Washington Nationals offense that has struggled to produce late after grabbing early leads. The Nationals dropped the first two games of this series against the Cleveland Guardians in that fashion and were trending toward a similar defeat.

But then Garrett poked a single through the right side. He eventually reached third base and then came home on a Lane Thomas sacrifice fly to tie the score. Garrett was initially ruled out at the plate — meaning the Guardians appeared to have escaped the inning with their lead in place — but the call was overturned after the Nationals challenged; catcher Mike Zunino was determined to be blocking the plate.

Two batters later, Joey Meneses followed with a single that scored CJ Abrams, giving the Nationals a 7-6 lead that held up after Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth. The Nationals, who snapped a four-game skid, put aside their late-game woes by scoring four times in their last two trips to the plate at Nationals Park; Luis García had hit a two-run homer in the seventh to draw Washington within one.

Advertisement

“You felt the momentum shift when Luis hit the home run,” said Garrett, who finished 2 for 4 with two runs. “Joey came up clutch like he always does, so it felt good.”

Sunday’s game brought Garrett’s first appearance in a week, but it felt much longer. This was only game No. 16 and Garrett is the Nationals’ fourth outfielder, but his return seemed overdue after he hit 7 for 12 with two doubles and a home run in his first three games with Washington (5-11).

He all but single-handedly lifted the Nationals to a 7-6 win at Colorado on April 8 with four hits (including a three-run homer and two doubles), then went 2 for 5 in a loss the next day. But he didn’t play during a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels and sat out the first two games of this set against Cleveland (9-7).

Garrett didn’t make the Opening Day roster and wasn’t expected to be a major part of the lineup, but his recent absence raised an obvious question: After he played so well in a brief stretch, why wasn’t he getting more opportunities — especially for a team that came into Sunday with a major-league-low six home runs?

Advertisement

Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that it came down to matchups. And Sunday, he said he liked Garrett against Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber because of his ability to stay back on breaking balls. Garrett said he spent time in the batting cage working on breaking pitches and not letting his mind wander.

“I guess it just gives you motivation and drive to, when you get the opportunity, just go out there and perform to the best of your abilities and just leave it all out there,” Garrett said before the game.

Garrett is in his first year with the Nationals after landing a major league deal in the offseason, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be a significant part of the team’s future. But this season will let the Nationals see who might be. Their current roster construction, though, presents Martinez with a complicated decision about who plays in the outfield each day.

“Yeah, I got a lot homework to do tomorrow,” he said with a laugh after Sunday’s game.

The Nationals have four outfielders on the roster: Victor Robles, Alex Call, Lane Thomas and Garrett. All of them bat right-handed, and all typically perform better against lefties. That could be one reason the Nationals signed left-handed-hitting outfielder Nomar Mazara, a seven-year major league veteran, to a minor league contract Friday.

Advertisement

Washington added outfielder Corey Dickerson in the offseason as a left-handed hitter whom Martinez could deploy against righties. But Dickerson went on the injured list over the season’s first weekend with a left calf strain, leading to Garrett’s promotion.

“If Stone was left-handed, it might be a different conversation,” Martinez said Saturday.

Robles, 25, is a standout defender in center, giving him a path to the lineup despite his massive struggles at the plate since he helped the 2019 team win the World Series. That leaves the other three outfielders to fill the corner spots.

Call, 28, is a contact-first hitter who can work long at-bats and hit line drives at the top of the order. Thomas, 27, was the team leader in home runs last season among players who spent the whole season with Washington, but he can be streaky. And then there’s Garrett, a 27-year-old slugger who has the least experience with the team but has flashed in his few moments.

Advertisement

Garrett batted seventh and handled left field Sunday. He spent his first three games as the designated hitter, but Meneses has filled that role most of the time, with Dominic Smith handling first base. When Smith or Meneses gets a day off, Garrett could fill in at first.

“It’s tough when you never experience coming off the bench and playing off the bench,” Martinez said Saturday. “You got to keep yourself going. ... We do a lot of work to keep them engaged and game ready. As you can tell by his physique, he works hard on every aspect of his game.”

Call and Thomas are better defenders than Garrett. Call replaced him for the ninth inning Sunday and recorded the second out with an impressive running catch made while colliding with the side wall in left field. Thomas had turned in a sliding grab in right to open the inning.

But Garrett could help give Washington the power it lacks. Call has one hit in his past 17 at-bats. Thomas and Robles haven’t had a day off yet.

If Garrett keeps producing as he did Sunday, Martinez’s outfield decision-making might get even more difficult.

GiftOutline Gift Article