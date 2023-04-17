Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division

BOSTON — Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay.
Calamia, 26, of San Francisco, advocated for the new division and ran with a transgender flag patch on their singlet. Twenty-seven runners registered as nonbinary; Calamia was second to Kae Ravichandran of Vermont, who finished in 02:38:57.
Spectators who recognized Calamia from pre-race news coverage shouted encouragement.
“All over the place,” they said. “I heard people shouting my name and I didn’t even know who they were.”
The next goal, Calamia said: prize money for the nonbinary division. The men’s and women’s winners — Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri — received $150,000 apiece; wheelchair, masters and para divisions also receive payouts.
“It doesn’t have to be, like, Evans Chebet money,” they said.
The Chicago Marathon added a nonbinary division in the fall. So has the London Marathon, which is Sunday.
“I just hope it grows,” Calamia said. “We’re here. Trans people are here. We’re not going anywhere. I hope other races continue to add this category.”