Boston Marathon live updates A star-studded field is set to navigate a historic course

Monday marks the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon and one of the biggest races on the sport’s calendar. About 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to traverse the 26.2-mile course that starts in Hopkinton, Mass., and ends in downtown Boston. The event is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 a.m. Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
The professional men’s race begins at 9:37 a.m. and features world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and defending champion Evans Chebet. New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi headlines the field in the professional women’s race that is scheduled to start at 9:47.
Monday’s race marks 10 years since the terrorist bombings at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Other stories of note are the inclusion of a division for nonbinary runners, and a policy change that accommodates pregnant athletes.
ESPN’s television coverage of the race runs from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Eastern time. Real-time results and leader boards can be found on the Boston Athletic Association’s B.A.A. racing app.
