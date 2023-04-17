Caps shakeup continues with departures of two assistant coaches

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals continued to revamp their coaching staff Monday, agreeing to part ways with assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe. The moves come three days after the Capitals ousted Peter Laviolette as coach following the team’s worst finish in 16 years. Washington missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons and has not won a playoff series since claiming the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Forsythe had been one of the longest tenured assistants within the organization, holding various roles in two different stints with the Capitals over the past 17 years. He joined the team as a video coach before the 2006-07 season and served in that role for two years before being promoted to amateur scout in 2008-09.

Forsythe returned to Washington’s coaching staff in 2009-10 as an assistant coach, a position he held for 14 seasons. He had been in charge of the team’s power play since 2013. Washington’s power play ranked 16th in the NHL this season.

McCarthy is a longtime lieutenant of Laviolette who spent three years in Washington. He had also served on staff under Laviolette in Nashville and Carolina, winning a Stanley Cup in 2006.

“We want to sincerely thank Kevin and Blaine for their efforts and contributions to the Capitals during their respective tenures and wish them all the best moving forward,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Blaine has been a dedicated member of our organization for 17 seasons and was instrumental in helping the franchise capture its first Stanley Cup in 2018.”

While the search for a new head coach is underway, the team also announced Monday that four staffers will return next season: assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, assistant coach and video coach Brett Leonhardt and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke.

