The Guardians, rich in high-contact hitters, need Josh Bell’s power

By modern standards, last year’s Cleveland Guardians — a playoff team with a $90 million payroll — had an odd offensive profile. They ranked 29th in home run percentage, 28th in walk percentage and dead last in hard-hit percentage, which measures … well you probably get it. How, then, did the Guardians’ hitters prop up a dominant pitching staff, at least enough to reach the postseason?

They made contact more often than anyone and hardly ever struck out.

Okay, having José Ramírez, one of the sport’s best players, certainly helped. Aggression on the base paths did, too, as the Guardians stole the third-most bags (119) and had the third-best success rate (81.5 percent). But Cleveland’s formula is no secret. Nor is how the Guardians target high-contact batters in the draft, free agency and trades, trusting their model of hoarding players who, quite simply, are really good at hitting the ball and could develop power as a result.

So when they signed Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million deal over the winter, he felt like the necessary complement to what the Guardians do well. Bell isn’t the antithesis of their style. He isn’t the switch-hitting version of Joey Gallo. But with Bell’s pop, and with his tendency to swing and miss during lengthy slumps, Cleveland seemed to bend its reputation for a high-upside power hitter.

“I’m going to have countless opportunities with runners in scoring position, runners on third with less than two,” Bell said Friday afternoon, right before he smacked a single, homer and four doubles in three games against the Washington Nationals, his former club. “And my contact rates, even if they’re lower than some of the guys at the beginning of the lineup, hopefully I’ll add a little bit of slug to that so I can clear some bases.”

“What we were trying to do was find a way to kind of thicken out our order,” explained Terry Francona, Cleveland’s veteran manager. “And when I say that, especially against lefties cause we had [Josh] Naylor and [Andrés] Giménez, they are left-handed, hitting behind José. … We want people to pitch to José, and if they don’t, we want it to hurt them. That was the thought of bringing Josh in.”

Last season, three Guardians ranked in the top 15 in contact percentage: Steven Kwan (second, 91.9 percent), Myles Straw (fourth, 89.1) and Ramírez (13th, 86.2). If you broaden the stats to players with 100 or more plate appearances, 10 had a contact percentage above the league average of 75 percent. Kwan, Cleveland’s leadoff hitter, connected with 95.4 percent of the pitches he swung at in the zone and finished with the third-lowest strikeout rate (9.4).

How did Bell’s 2022 compare? His contact rate, 80.6 percent, would have fit in. His strikeout rate, 15.8, would have been in the middle of the pack among regulars. Bell is right in that, even if he isn’t Kwan, Straw or outfielder Will Brennan, he’s not an all-or-nothing bopper who swings out of his shoes, selling out for homers at the expense of sound hitting. He just may sometimes look that way when he whiffs — or when he goes cold for stretches that can feel like they might never end.

“They’re putting together really good at-bats,” Bell said of his new teammates. “You’re watching Kwan, who doesn’t swing out of the zone. He’s putting balls in play on a line virtually every at-bat. Amed Rosario is [among] the league [leaders] in hits … Ramírez had [44] doubles last year. You got to make a lot of solid contact to do that and run your tail off, too, play the game the right way. So those guys hitting in front of me, you know, it’s awesome to watch and hopefully that can rub off on me a bit.”

When it comes to hitters, Alex Call knows the Guardians’ type well. He is the Guardians’ type.

Now an outfielder with the Nationals, Call debuted for Cleveland last summer, appeared in 12 games and then was designated for assignment in a roster crunch. Washington scooped him off waivers in August and have batted him leadoff in recent series. The Guardians had acquired him in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, straight up for Yonder Alonso, and Call fit their mold of making regular contact with consistently sharp swing decisions. That was, at least, until he could touch top-of-the-zone fastballs in 2019.

Call’s strikeout rate spiked to near 30 percent. When pitchers threw hands-high, high-spin four-seamers, he was stumped. So he bought himself a pitching machine and went to work. While Major League Baseball emphasized power and home runs, Call committed to the opposite approach.

“I basically told myself, ‘I don’t care if you don’t hit a single homer this season, I don’t care if you are swinging straight down at the ball like you’re chopping wood, you are not going to miss another fastball,’ ” Call remembered this past weekend. In 2020, he kept swinging at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, he cut his strikeout rate in half and still hit 15 homers in the minors. Coaches told him they had never seen a player do that.

“Trying that approach, I felt confident in it because I saw guys like Kwan, guys like Will Brennan, who were ahead of me in the pecking order but clearly played a certain way,” Call said. “I could see what the organization wanted because those guys kept advancing. It was freeing to know you could emphasize contact, emphasize getting on base at all costs, and succeed.”

In the end, Call was expendable because Kwan and Brennan were already in the mix. Utility man Richie Palacios, brother of former Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios, is another example of Cleveland’s player acquisition model, a hitter who rarely strikes out and is hitting .322 through 15 games with the Class AAA Columbus Clippers.

That sort of batter should keep sprouting from Cleveland’s minor league system. And when they’re standing on first, second or third base, it will be Bell’s job to knock them in. The best case, as Francona described it, is Bell thriving behind Ramírez, forcing opposing pitchers to throw more strikes to the superstar. That could even lead to another long shot push for the pennant.

