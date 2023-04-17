Terms of Josh Harris’s Commanders deal sent to NFL for informal review

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The terms of a tentative agreement by which Josh Harris’s investment group would purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder for $6.05 billion were sent to the NFL for a preliminary informal review, a person with direct knowledge of league’s inner workings said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The review is not part of the league’s formal ratification process, and the deal between Harris’s group and Snyder has not been finalized nor officially submitted to the NFL’s finance committee for vetting, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the sale process.

The league “might have some comments” about the proposed sale and could “have a conversation” with the parties if any of the prospective terms would not be acceptable to the NFL, that person said. Such feedback from the league could aid Harris’s group and Snyder in their efforts to complete the deal, according to that person.

The NFL, the Commanders and Harris’s group declined to comment.

The deal, if finalized and signed, would be formally submitted to the league and considered by the owners on the finance committee. The committee would make a recommendation to the entire group of team owners. The sale would have to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners, under NFL rules.

The owners next are scheduled to meet May 22-24 in Minneapolis. The person with knowledge of the NFL’s workings said Monday it’s “not out of the question” that the owners could take a ratification vote on the deal at the May meeting. But it might be “surprising” for the process to move that quickly given all that still must be resolved, that person said.

The owners are optimistic about approving the deal to Harris, three people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the owners’ views said last week.

The owners’ eagerness, based on their desire for Snyder to leave the league with as little additional rancor as possible, could lead them to ratify the deal despite a measure of disappointment within their ranks about the sale price and a variety of potential complications, those people said.

Among other issues, it is not clear to what extent the Harris group would indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs. Since late February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said that Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other owners. The Commanders said in February that such depictions were inaccurate.

The submission of the deal for the NFL’s informal review was first reported Monday by Sportico.

Harris’s group reached an unsigned, nonexclusive agreement with Snyder, three people with direct knowledge of the sale process said Thursday. At least one rival bidder, Canadian real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos, remains active in the bidding, another person with knowledge of the process said.

The $6.05 billion deal would surpass the record sale price for an NFL franchise, set last year when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust for $4.65 billion.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His group includes Potomac, Md., businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson as investors.

