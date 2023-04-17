Julie Ertz, back in the USWNT mix, signs with Angel City FC

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first step in Julie Ertz’s efforts to earn a place on the U.S. World Cup squad this summer was getting back into shape mentally and physically after a long layoff following the birth of her son. The second was making a mark at the recent national team training camp.

The third came Monday when Ertz signed with an NWSL club, Angel City FC, which will provide a platform to resume her pro career and polish her game before the World Cup roster is announced in June.

“I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world,” Ertz said in a statement after signing a one-year contract with the Los Angeles-based club. “From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game-day atmosphere.”

Ertz, 31, was a critical figure in U.S. World Cup championship campaigns in 2015 (as a center back) and 2019 (as a defensive midfielder). Her return to the squad for the recent friendlies against Ireland in Austin and St. Louis opened the door to a possible place on the 23-woman roster for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand July 20-Aug. 20.

Advertisement

Ertz made substitute appearances in each of the matches, totaling 67 minutes. Those were her first matches since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She gave birth last August.

“It was fun to get the competitive juices flowing,” she said after the match in Austin. “I think I might have been smiling the whole time.”

Ertz has not played in the NWSL since May 2021, when she suffered a knee sprain.

Angel City acquired Ertz’s rights before its 2022 inaugural season, but she took the year off to start a family with her husband, NFL star Zach Ertz. She became a free agent this winter.

“It goes without saying how massive it is for our club to have Julie as a member of our team,” General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement. “Her focus, determination, leadership and championship mind-set set her apart from most players. She adds tremendous value to any environment she’s a part of. We’re thrilled she chose Angel City in her return to the game.”

Ertz will join an organization that averaged a league-best 19,105 fans last season at BMO Stadium and is averaging 20,004 through two home dates this year, second behind the San Diego Wave. Her teammates will include U.S. prospect Alyssa Thompson, 18, and World Cup veteran Christen Press, who is injured.

Advertisement

After performing well in the Ireland friendlies, Ertz will have nine NWSL regular season matches and three Challenge Cup games to strengthen her case for a World Cup berth.

U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski will monitor the player pool in NWSL games over the next two months as part of his selection process. He said about 10 to 12 players are in the running for the last six or seven slots.

The U.S. team has one match scheduled before the World Cup: July 9 against Wales in San Jose.

If Ertz (118 international matches) reaches peak form, she could challenge Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit) for the starting job at defensive midfield. Sullivan, 27, has been Andonovski’s first choice in that position since the Olympics and, barring injury, is certain to make the World Cup roster and play substantial minutes, Ertz’s status notwithstanding.

“I am enjoying the process of the grind again,” Ertz said in a statement. “Because I have a refreshed perspective, I am starting at a really good place.”

GiftOutline Gift Article