Phoenix Suns (two-alarm panic)

This first-round matchup between the Suns and Los Angeles Clippers is reminiscent of a 2015 first-rounder between the Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, which also featured Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul. Both stars have changed teams multiple times since 2015, but they again find themselves in an early showdown between title hopefuls that feels like it should be happening in the conference finals.

Even without an injured Paul George, the Clippers escaped with a highly-entertaining 115-110 road win on Sunday, riding a game-high 38 points from Kawhi Leonard and a torrent of late-game winning plays from Russell Westbrook. Indeed, Westbrook had so many key rebounds and defensive stops, including a last-minute blocked shot on Devin Booker, that his 3-for-19 shooting line was a complete afterthought.

Despite falling into a double-digit hole early, Phoenix methodically worked its way back into the game, and Kevin Durant and Booker combined for 53 points on just 34 shots. It’s a safe bet that both players will be even more assertive in Game 2 and beyond, and Phoenix should enjoy an edge in firepower given George’s absence. Both teams can shoot better from outside than they did on Sunday, but Phoenix’s 6-for-19 shooting on three-pointers was one of its worst nights of the season. A few more buckets from a bench that managed just 10 combined points would go a long way to restoring order.