To make sense of the twists and turns, here’s a look at how concerned each of the eight losing teams should be after Game 1. Welcome back to the Playoff Panic Meter.
Memphis Grizzlies (five-alarm panic)
Careful what you wish for, Dillon Brooks. Before this series began, the hard-nosed, frank-talking Grizzlies wing welcomed a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, pledging to “knock him out right away.” But then Sunday’s opener went about as poorly as it could: Ja Morant fell hard on his already-injured right hand, Anthony Davis blocked seven shots against Memphis’s undermanned front line, and Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura both turned in exceptional efforts in Los Angeles’s 128-112 victory.
The scariest part for the Grizzlies, other than Morant’s uncertain health, is that the Lakers won going away without needing a signature performance from James. Memphis, which posted a league-best 35-6 home record, looked a bit flat-footed throughout, and the FedEx Forum crowd wasn’t much of a factor. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant was “in some pain” due to the hand injury, a terrible development given the two-time all-star’s massive role as a scorer and orchestrator within an offense that can bog down in the playoffs.
The Lakers’ midseason overhaul paid huge dividends, as D’Angelo Russell turned in a steadier performance than his no-show in a play-in victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Hachimura, the former Washington Wizard, scored a team-high 29 points and hit five three-pointers off the bench. Yet the most positive development for Los Angeles was the imposing play of Davis, who played through a stinger in his shoulder to finish with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals plus the seven blocks. If Davis remains the best player in this series, No. 7 seed Los Angeles will pull the upset. Though Jaren Jackson Jr. countered with 31 points and five rebounds, the Grizzlies badly missed injured centers Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.
Atlanta Hawks (five-alarm panic)
A spunky performance in a play-in win over the Miami Heat last week raised hopes that Atlanta might be ready to kick things up a notch after an uneven regular season. Those hopes were dashed by halftime of the Boston Celtics’ 112-99 victory on Saturday, as the Hawks conceded a 45-point second quarter and wound up shooting just 5 for 29 on three-pointers for the night.
Boston barely broke a sweat in the rout, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 54 points and proved to be too much for Atlanta to handle. Meanwhile, Trae Young managed just 16 points on 18 shots, which would be a losing ratio almost every time against a top-tier playoff opponent.
Though the Hawks are heavy underdogs in this series, style points matter because they have traded a cache of draft picks for Dejounte Murray, changed coaches and overhauled their front office in the past 12 months. If Atlanta can’t rally to make this series at least somewhat competitive, it will enter the offseason in desperate need of major roster changes. With an impatient owner and an unseasoned front office, that could spell even darker times ahead.
Cleveland Cavaliers (four-alarm panic)
Reaching the playoffs without LeBron James was a major milestone for the Cavaliers, but their 101-97 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday was unfulfilling on several fronts. Cleveland is at its best when everyone is involved on offense, and no one besides Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 38 points, had much going. New York’s bench advantage played out as expected, applying pressure on Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to increase their involvement going forward. Plus, it’s never ideal to lose home-court advantage in a relatively even matched series.
Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau had to be thrilled with the victory, considering its controlled style and repeatable blueprint. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 27 points and looked as comfortable as he did during his 2022 postseason breakout, and Josh Hart provided a secondary scoring punch along with his typical rebounding energy off the bench. New York not only gets to look forward to playing in Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4, but they do so knowing that they seized control even though Julius Randle, who scored 19 points in 34 minutes after returning from an ankle injury, can raise his game.
While the 21-year-old Mobley is only in his second season, he already looks like an X-factor for Cleveland’s hopes. A leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has shown improvement on offense, Mobley’s passing instincts and off-ball activity will be essential to helping the Cavaliers find a better scoring balance and a path to the second round.
Milwaukee Bucks (three-alarm panic)
The NBA’s top overall seed was the biggest loser of this year’s play-in tournament. Instead of enjoying a cakewalk against the Hawks or a favorable rematch with the Chicago Bulls, whom they knocked out of last year’s first round, the Bucks drew the worst possible opponent in the Miami Heat.
On paper, Milwaukee was correctly viewed as heavy favorites: Miami’s offense has sputtered for much of the season, Milwaukee boasts the superior defense and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the series. But the Heat has loads of playoff experience, a knack for cranking up its energy in big games, a proven leader in Jimmy Butler and an excellent coach in Erik Spoelstra. What’s more, Miami eliminated Milwaukee from the 2020 playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference finals last year.
If Tyler Herro hadn’t broken his right hand while diving for a loose ball, Miami would have pitched a perfect game in its 130-117 victory on Sunday. Butler bullied his way to a game-high 35 points, the Heat shot a blistering 15 for 25 from deep and Bam Adebayo more than held his own inside against the Bucks’ massive front line. Of course, Miami also benefited from Antetokounmpo leaving before halftime with a lower back contusion after the two-time MVP took a hard fall.
Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said that X-rays were negative on Antetokounmpo’s back, but his status for Game 2 on Wednesday isn’t yet clear. If Antetokounmpo returns, there’s still plenty of time for Milwaukee to right the ship and for Miami’s complementary shooters to come back to earth. For context, the Bucks lost three Game 1s during their 2021 championship run. Even so, Milwaukee should have been enjoying a breezy tuneup in the first round and suddenly finds its hands full.
Golden State Warriors (two-alarm panic)
Sacramento’s first playoff game couldn’t have gone much better: De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his postseason debut, Malik Monk and Trey Lyles turned in game-changing performances off the bench and the Kings survived a three-point flurry from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to claim a 126-123 win on Saturday. The Golden 1 Center crowd delivered the best atmosphere of the opening weekend, and “Light the Beam” got its biggest stage yet.
Despite all that, Curry had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer and the Warriors hardly looked fazed after their narrow loss. The defending champions built a 10-point lead despite the challenging circumstances, and they hardly looked flustered down the stretch. If not for some generous calls for Sacramento in the fourth quarter, Golden State easily could have spoiled the night.
Golden State can take heart in Andrew Wiggins’s successful return, the ease with which it scored against Sacramento’s spotty defense and its ability to frustrate Domantas Sabonis. Clearly, the Warriors will need to find ways to better contain Fox and Monk, but they have plenty of adjustments at their disposal. Curry can play more than the 37 minutes he logged in Game 1, and Wiggins looked like he was ready to be reinserted into the starting lineup despite missing two months for personal reasons. The Kings made it clear that they won’t be intimidated by their Northern California neighbors, but this series has a long way to go.
Phoenix Suns (two-alarm panic)
This first-round matchup between the Suns and Los Angeles Clippers is reminiscent of a 2015 first-rounder between the Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, which also featured Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul. Both stars have changed teams multiple times since 2015, but they again find themselves in an early showdown between title hopefuls that feels like it should be happening in the conference finals.
Even without an injured Paul George, the Clippers escaped with a highly-entertaining 115-110 road win on Sunday, riding a game-high 38 points from Kawhi Leonard and a torrent of late-game winning plays from Russell Westbrook. Indeed, Westbrook had so many key rebounds and defensive stops, including a last-minute blocked shot on Devin Booker, that his 3-for-19 shooting line was a complete afterthought.
Despite falling into a double-digit hole early, Phoenix methodically worked its way back into the game, and Kevin Durant and Booker combined for 53 points on just 34 shots. It’s a safe bet that both players will be even more assertive in Game 2 and beyond, and Phoenix should enjoy an edge in firepower given George’s absence. Both teams can shoot better from outside than they did on Sunday, but Phoenix’s 6-for-19 shooting on three-pointers was one of its worst nights of the season. A few more buckets from a bench that managed just 10 combined points would go a long way to restoring order.
The Suns can also console themselves with the knowledge that Leonard must be excellent, as he was in Game 1, for the Clippers to keep pace. Leonard reached 38 points just three times this season, and Phoenix has room to tighten up its defensive coverages. Leonard’s workload is also worth tracking given his injury history; the all-star forward played 42 minutes in Game 1, something he did only twice during the regular season.
Minnesota Timberwolves (one-alarm panic)
It’s possible that the Denver Nuggets will keep trouncing the Timberwolves as they did during a 109-80 victory on Sunday, but Game 1 should be treated as a schedule loss rather than as an accurate reflection of these two teams.
Remember, the Timberwolves played a regular season finale with seeding implications at home on April 9, a play-in game in Los Angeles on Tuesday and a second play-in game back in Minneapolis on Friday before dealing with the mile-high altitude on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets enjoyed the entire week off, and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic only had to play 50 minutes since March 28 for the West’s top seed. More competitive contests are probably coming: Denver and Minnesota split the season series with two wins apiece, and the home team won each contest.
Those disclaimers aside, the Nuggets had to be very pleased with their ability to run away from the Timberwolves in the second half. All five Denver starters finished in double figures, and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. turned in nice supporting efforts. None of the Timberwolves enjoyed much success individually, and the heavy underdogs will welcome a two-day break before the series resumes Wednesday.
Brooklyn Nets (one-alarm panic)
The new-look Nets shouldn’t even be in the playoffs, as they went 11-13 after the all-star break following their midseason divorces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There’s no reason to expect much of anything from a roster that’s in this much flux. Right on cue, the Philadelphia 76ers dismantled Brooklyn, 121-101, on Saturday in a performance that suggested that a sweep could be coming.
The one-sided opener was a sign of growth for Joel Embiid and the 76ers, who dropped Game 1 against a similarly overmatched Nets team in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. This time, the 76ers got right to business: Embiid scored 26 points and commanded countless double teams, James Harden added 23 points and 13 assists and Philadelphia made a whopping 21 three-pointers. Thanks to all that shooting and energetic contributions from backup center Paul Reed, Philadelphia looked more potent than it has since Butler’s 2019 departure.
Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton was overmatched physically by Embiid, Spencer Dinwiddie had a sloppy showing and grit alone won’t be enough to pull an upset. Barring a dramatic unforeseen turn, the Nets will soon be searching for moral victories. Two obvious ones jump from the page: Mikal Bridges looks like a no-brainer first-time all-star in 2024, and at least the Nets hung onto their playoff spot down the stretch of the season, unlike Irving’s Dallas Mavericks.