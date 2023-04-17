Yorktown lacrosse tamps down expectations; Maret softball wants a three-peat

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Yorktown girls' lacrosse team returned from spring break, Coach Jenny Tran sat her players down and asked what their goal was for this season. Many, understandably, said they wanted to win the state tournament.

"Well, that's pretty grand," Tran recalled saying. "How do you even get to states? There's districts, there's regions, then there's states. We got to take it step-by-step, day-by-day."

The Patriots, the defending VHSL Class 6 state champions, exited the conversation with the ambition of being the best in their district. After losing seven starters who accounted for the majority of last year’s scoring, Yorktown started 1-5.

Tran also has been limited during practices and games after tearing her left ACL, MCL and meniscus playing indoor box lacrosse. Those injuries have prevented Tran from hopping in with her players during drills for hands-on demonstrations. Her mobility has increased, but her assistants still try to limit her activity in practice.

Yorktown has begun clawing out of its early hole with two straight wins. With the bulk of the season still ahead, Tran’s squad continues to try to hit its tempered goals.

“The exciting part about sports is that how you play in March is completely different than how you play in your regular district games and then it’s completely different than how you play come to district playoffs and region playoffs,” she said. “ … You will always see progression throughout the season.”

— Varun Shankar

Softball

Maret has finished atop the D.C. softball summit for the past two seasons. After downing St. John’s 7-6 two years ago in the title game, the Frogs beat the Cadets 7-5 last year to repeat as DCSAA champions.

Coach Janet Reed met with her team ahead of the 2023 season to discuss goals for the season. Their top priority: to three-peat.

“We just kind of said, ‘Set your mind to it, stay focused and we can do it for the third time in a row,’ ” Reed said.

Halfway through the season, the Frogs (6-1) have continued their dominance. Their 12-player lineup features 11 returning players, a synergy that helped Reed’s squad coast to six straight victories to open the year.

Pitcher CJ Roy, who hit a home run and pitched a complete game in last year’s title game, struck out 16 batters in a complete game win over St. Stephens/St. Agnes. The Northwestern soccer commit has pitched in all but one of the Frogs’ games this season and has impressed her coach both in the pitching circle and at the plate.

“As expected she’s come out strong,” Reed said. “She had a few minor setbacks where she wasn’t feeling great … Overall, she’s overcome that and has exceeded our expectations as usual.”

— Noah Ferguson

Soccer

Independence High School in Ashburn has reached a milestone school year: For the first time, the school will graduate students who have spent all four years as Tigers.

In that time, Coach Ann Vierkorn has worked to establish a culture of success. The former Briar Woods coach had built something solid, but her team has leveled up this season: The Tigers are 7-0-0 after a 5-1 drubbing of Briar Woods on Thursday night.

One of the secrets to this new level of success? Utilizing the full talent pool. Soccer coaches, like those in tennis, swimming or some other sports, don’t always have access to every great player at their school. In fact, because of the ever-growing commitment required from club sports or private trainers, the better the player, the less likely she is to play high school athletics.

That was the case at Independence, where a half-dozen players had abstained from high school soccer because of club commitments. That changed this spring.

“These kids just really, really wanted to represent their school and made a decision as a group they were going to come out,” Vierkorn said. “So we do have quite a different roster this year.”

The new additions include senior forward Ava Galligan, an LSU commit, and senior defender Kylie Marschall, who is headed to Virginia Tech. It was a major injection of talent, but one that didn’t come without ripple effects. The team still has to be careful how it manages these players, because their commitments are many and their schedules are hectic.

“These kids are managing a club season still,” the coach said. “The club schedule doesn’t really lighten up all that much. So you have to really want to do this in order to take it all on.”

Any concern about integrating a new batch of contributors faded fairly early, as the group relied on its friendships away from the field to make the transition easy.

“It couldn’t have happened more naturally, and that can be attributed to who they are as people,” Vierkorn said. “Once they showed up, they were committed to making this work.”

— Michael Errigo

Tennis

The Poolesville team entered this season having lost two of its top players from last year’s undefeated squad. Class 2A doubles winner Angie Zhao graduated, and No. 1 singles player Ruhika Bhat took time off to focus on national tournaments.

That left senior veteran Suzanne Xu to shape new talent into a squad ready to defend its MPSSAA 2A team title.

“Being pushed into this position has helped me,” Xu said. “I’m just really glad I’m able to help the younger members of our team … deal with the pressure of being under those very intense moments and also feeling like you’re always enough, that losing a tennis match won’t break your confidence.”

Part of that leadership includes pushing her team to find opportunities for progress, even against less competitive teams. During Friday’s 7-0 win against Rockville, Xu allowed herself to play more aggressively while managing the mistakes that inevitably come from trying a new strategy.

Xu, who has lost only one match in her high school career, is no stranger to bouncing back from mistakes. It takes confidence, experimentation and a supportive team atmosphere. By organizing weekend practices and team dinners, she’s hoping to integrate the Falcons’ new players into a squad that can match last season’s success.

— Aaron Credeur

