Damascus baseball turns it around; Stone Bridge soccer gets little things right

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s not often a single pitcher serves as a bellwether of a high school baseball team’s fortunes, but the improvement of Damascus senior right-hander Darin Kuskie has had an unmistakable trickle-down effect on the Hornets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kuskie has struck out 26 of the 37 batters he has faced, allowing just one earned run in 10⅓ innings, as Damascus (7-2) has been one of the surprises in Montgomery County after a 10-11 season in 2022.

“The leap that he’s taken, the confidence he has, it’s night and day from last year.” Damascus assistant Sean Manion said. “He is — and we are — starting to believe in ourselves.”

The Hornets are happy to have 2022 behind them. Early in the season, many players tested positive for the coronavirus and Kuskie remained fatigued for months. He threw hard but couldn’t pitch more than a few innings at a time. And his control suffered.

Advertisement

This season, he has completed lengthy starts and has yet to walk a batter.

“He’s the most dominant pitcher in the county,” Damascus junior right-hander Bryce Mitchell said.

After the Hornets’ football and boys’ basketball teams reached the state final this school year, there’s heightened expectation around the spring sports squads. The pitching staff, in particular, has stepped up, allowing an average of 2.4 runs. Kuskie said the team is in a better place, physically and emotionally, after reducing cardio and adding music to their practices.

“Winning definitely helps you feel better,” Kuskie said. “But we also just have a better attitude this year.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Soccer

In his eighth year as the coach at Stone Bridge, Muoka Musau knows how difficult it is to sustain success.

“High school soccer can be fickle,” Musau said. “You can have one type of group one year and then rebuild after graduation. But our identity hasn’t changed, and the results have shown that, when there’s buy-in to that, good things can happen.”

Advertisement

The past three seasons, Musau watched with pride as his Bulldogs established an identity and reaped the rewards. The Bulldogs reached the region semifinals each of the past two seasons and are off to a 5-2-1 start this campaign.

“We lost talent after each of those seasons, but we didn’t lose our identity,” Musau said. “Those guys set the standard for how we do things and how we approach the details. And then these younger guys have continued that once it’s their time to shine.”

That identity is centered on meticulous, focused preparation and placing value on getting the little things right. Two-year captain Ryan Gardner anchors the midfield and has three goals and four assists.

“We never want to overlook the small details. And it took a good three or four years to get the team set on that kind of identity,” said Musau, a Stone Bridge soccer alumnus. “We want to make it very difficult for other teams to play against us. That’s who I’ve always wanted us to be: a hard-working team that plays good, simple soccer and is hard to compete against.”

Advertisement

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

Osbourn Park senior Quentin Davis entered an April 11 game against Osbourn three goals away from his 100th. After the 6-foot-4 attackman scored 20 seconds into the contest, he hyperextended his knee and didn’t return until late in the second quarter.

There was a noticeable dip in confidence from the rest of the Yellowjackets, who failed to score during Davis’s absence. Once he returned, he found the back of the cage three times during the final four minutes of the quarter and powered Osbourn Park to a 12-11 win.

“It’s no secret that he’s the most talented player on the field sometimes,” Coach Phillip Shore said. “But he tells them: ‘Get open. I’ll find you.’ … That gives them an extra layer of respect for him.”

Davis, who will play at Messiah University (Pa.), scored the bulk of his 100-plus goals last spring; Osbourn Park had limited games amid the pandemic during his first two years. In the Yellowjackets’ previous game against Unity Reed on March 29, Davis scored 12 times — on 14 shots — in a 20-10 victory.

Advertisement

As Osbourn Park (3-5) lost 12 of 17 players from last year’s roster to graduation or transfer, Shore admitted he was somewhat reluctant to tell his two-year captain that the Yellowjackets would need to start practice this year with the basics. But Davis has taken an active role helping his teammates improve, including fellow senior captain Josh Tamakloe, who netted the game-winner against Osbourn.

— Shane Connuck

Track and field

As the St. Andrew’s track and field team lined up for its annual group photo, most runners looked at the camera with an “I mean business” face. Tinoda Matsatsa eschewed the no-smile trend on picture day.

“I’m not sure he can scowl,” Coach Ben Zastrow said. “He’s a truly kind, gentle, passionate soul. I’d like to have 100 Tinodas on my team.”

Matsatsa, a senior, is one of the top runners in the area — he placed first at The Park Invite on Saturday in the 1,600 meters (4 minutes 11.95 seconds) and won the 800 in March at New Balance Indoor Nationals — but what stands out to Zastrow is how Matsatsa has embraced the team’s motto of “Joy and Rigor.”

Advertisement

“There’s moments that you just have to push through and realize that what you’re doing is something that you enjoy,” Matsatsa said. “I usually find doing the hard stuff fun because it progresses me in my sport and makes me a better runner.”

As one of the team’s captains, Matsatsa, who is committed to run at Georgetown in the fall and holds multiple school indoor and outdoor records, has garnered respect through his kindness and warm leadership style.

“There’s a willingness to follow and a willingness to listen [to Matsatsa],” Zastrow said. “Maybe it’s because they want a little bit of his joy.”

— Ian Decker

Golf

Landon’s golf team took its annual spring break trip to Williamsburg, Va., and saw a familiar face there: 2022 graduate Charlie Bundy. The William & Mary freshman just happened to be playing in the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate hosted by the Tribe.

Advertisement

Between practice rounds with his current team, Bundy made sure to play three or four holes with his former teammates and spent some time with the Bears at the driving range.

When Bundy, a three-time team captain, was a sophomore at Landon, Evan Katz, who would go on to play at Duke before turning pro in 2021, served as something of a mentor, and the two have remained in touch.

“So much of that has influenced why Charlie has been so good to the younger guys,” Coach Andy Luther said.

— Hayley Salvatore

GiftOutline Gift Article