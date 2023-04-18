Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dies at 31

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former NFL player Chris Smith died at 31, his agent and several teams confirmed Tuesday. The defensive end, a fifth-round draft pick in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, played for five NFL teams over eight years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No cause of death was immediately made public for Smith, who signed with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons last month.

“Rest in Peace Chris,” agent Drew Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter after sharing news of Smith’s death from the North Carolina native’s high school, West Rowan. “Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

“Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization,” wrote the Cleveland Browns, for whom Smith played in 2018 and 2019. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Myles Garrett on the passing of former #Browns DE Chris Smith pic.twitter.com/NbhI1llwvH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2023

Smith, who spent his first three seasons with the Jaguars before getting significant playing time with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, finished his NFL career with one-year stints with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and the Houston Texans in 2021. He also spent time in 2021 on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

While with the Browns in 2019, Smith suffered a tragedy when his girlfriend, who was also the mother of their recently born daughter, died in a roadside accident. Petara Cordero was struck and killed by another driver, per Cleveland police (via the Associated Press), after getting out of Smith’s car along the side of a highway. She was a passenger in a vehicle Smith was driving when it was said to have had a tire malfunction and struck a median barrier.

“I just thank God for the opportunity to show what I could do,” Smith, who also leaves behind a son and another daughter, said in 2020 of continuing his NFL career after Cordero’s death. “Just to show the world that I could still play this game. That was definitely a question after the tragedy with my girlfriend happened. … I had something to play for, outside of my kids. I wanted to turn a tragedy into a testimony.”

“I hope they’re reunited in Heaven,” Jaguars executive Tony Khan wrote of Smith and Cordero on Twitter. Khan added that Smith “was a great teammate and friend.”

A number of former teammates took to social media to express their sorrow, share condolences and praise Smith’s character. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, a teammate in Cleveland who helped console Smith immediately after Cordero’s death, wrote that to know the defensive end “was to love him.”

“Heaven got a good one,” Mayfield tweeted. “We’ll never forget you and we’ll always miss you. RIP Chris.”

“Rest in paradise Chris Smith,” Browns tight end David Njoku tweeted. “Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking.”

Smith played in college at Arkansas, where he recorded 21.5 sacks with 122 total tackles and was a second-team all-SEC selection in 2013. In the NFL, he accumulated 11 sacks and 80 tackles.

“Deeply saddened to hear about Chris Smith’s passing,” former Razorbacks linebacker Brooks Ellis tweeted Tuesday. “He was not only a great leader, teammate, and monster of a player, but more so an amazing person. His smile and personality could light up a room.”

