SACRAMENTO — With the benefit of distance and time, Draymond Green has demonstrated the ability to see the error of his ways. During the 2016 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors forward hit LeBron James below the belt, prompting a one-game suspension. Green acknowledged, years later, that he had “cost [the Warriors] a championship.” Back in October, as Golden State began its drive for a fifth title since 2015, Green punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice. The four-time all-star took his lumps during a news conference, admitting that he had “failed as a leader” and “failed as a man.”

Green again found himself at the center of controversy during Golden State’s 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 on Monday, but he was provocative and unapologetic in the immediate aftermath of his ejection for stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

With a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Golden State desperately trying to even the first-round series, Sabonis wrapped up Green’s right ankle with both of his arms. Sabonis, who was laying on his back, had fallen to the court in the battle for a rebound, and he presumably was worried about Golden State racing out in transition.

Green didn’t take kindly to the entanglement, and he responded by stepping down with force on Sabonis’s chest. Then, Green leaped into the air in an apparent attempt to show the referees that he was trying to free himself. Sabonis reacted by clutching his chest and rolling over in pain, and the officials initiated a video review of the incident.

Draymond has been given a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/aKDqJ174Q0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

“My leg got grabbed,” Green explained. “Second time in two nights. The referees were just watching. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. The explanation [for the ejection] was that I stomped too hard. … It was [Kings guard Malik] Monk last game. Right on the baseline under the rim. John Goble was looking at Monk holding my leg last game and just let it go. Zach [Zarba] clearly was watching my leg get held this game, and let it go. I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.”

During the stoppage, Green returned to Golden State’s bench and egged on an incensed Sacramento crowd by shouting and clapping his hands. More than a few Kings fans replied with middle-finger salutes.

The officials assessed a technical foul to Sabonis and a flagrant-two to Green, which necessitated an automatic ejection. He departed the court after a quick conversation with Zarba, and the Golden 1 Center loudly cheered his exit.

Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 18, 2023

“There’s no room for that in our game today,” Sabonis said of Green’s stomp, adding that he was “just trying to protect [himself]” when he was laying on the court. “Whatever happened, happened.”

Sabonis, who finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists, underwent postgame X-rays on his chest. The three-time all-star center said he was “just a bit sore” and “should be good” for Game 3.

Green was calm and matter-of-fact when he gave his side of the story, and he said that he was “just having fun” during his back-and-forth with the crowd. There was an inherent risk to Sabonis’s actions, given that they might cause Green to fall or, in a worst-case scenario, suffer an injury while trying to twist free. TNT commentator and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal said Monday that he would “do the same thing” as Green if an opponent held his ankle.

Nevertheless, Green’s stomp warranted an ejection, as it was an unnecessary and excessive response considering the circumstances. The league office will review the incident and could fine or suspend Green. The stakes are sky-high for Golden State, which finds itself in an 0-2 hole in a playoff series for the first time during Stephen Curry’s career.

“That’s not on me,” Sabonis said, when asked about the possibility of further discipline for Green. “That’s on the NBA. Whatever they feel is right, they will decide.”

Game 2 was a winnable contest for the Warriors, who let another chance to steal home-court advantage slip away. Green’s ejection compromised Golden State’s ability to slow Sacramento’s relentless attack, and it capped a poor all-around performance.

Green finished with eight points, four rebounds and five assists, but he committed five turnovers and battled foul trouble in the third quarter. When the Warriors needed him to counter Sabonis in the paint, contest De’Aaron Fox drives and break up the Kings’ rhythm, Green was relegated to the locker room.

“We tied the game with five minutes left, so we still responded,” Curry said. “We would love to have Draymond out there to finish the game because of what he does for us.”

Throughout his 11 seasons with the Warriors, Green has done a remarkable job of making sure that his positive contributions outweigh his many controversies, which include: his below-the-belt kicks to Steven Adams during the 2016 playoffs, his 2016 Finals suspension, his 2018 confrontation with former teammate Kevin Durant, his ejection for a flagrant foul against the Memphis Grizzlies in last year’s playoffs and his punch of Poole.

Green has so many irreplaceable talents that he’s earned as much leeway from his organization as any player in the NBA. Remember, he didn’t receive an official suspension for punching Poole, and he’s never caught real flak from his teammates for his blow to James, which played a major role in squandering a 73-win season. His internal standing has surely been aided by his willingness to self-reflect and hold himself accountable.

When cooler heads prevail, one suspects that Green will realize that he channeled his frustrations from a subpar game in an unproductive and unacceptable manner, and that he left his teammates hanging in a major time of need. In turn, it should become clear that his charged incident and the subsequent narrow loss could go a long way to determine this series.

Golden State might still have lost with Green on the court down the stretch, but his foul trouble and ejection exposed how few dependable frontcourt options Warriors Coach Steve Kerr has at his disposal. Golden State has little margin for error in this series, and Green’s outburst vastly exceeded that threshold for no good reason.

The best way for Green to limit the damage and avoid serious regret is to respond with a signature performance in Thursday’s Game 3. He processed Golden State’s predicament with a smile, projecting confidence at the “new challenge” of being in an 0-2 hole.

“This is one we haven’t seen yet,” Green said. “We’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not conquer this one? It would be a lot of fun.”

If the Warriors are eliminated by the Kings, it would be the first time in their seven playoff trips since 2014 that they didn’t reach the Finals. That would be a blow to their pride and a bitter pill to swallow, and it would almost certainly trigger some soul-searching for ownership given how exhausting and expensive this title defense has been.

Green holds a player option on his contract this summer, making this a natural time for both sides to start reassessing their relationship. Within that context, his timing couldn’t be worse, and his attempts to deflect the blame to his opponents and the referees ring hollow.

While Green did the stomping, the rest of the Warriors have every reason to be stomping mad.

