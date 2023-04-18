Far from perfect, Glenelg girls’ lacrosse team still scores key county win

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Glenelg’s players quietly circled around girls’ lacrosse coach Alex Pagnotta for the postgame huddle Tuesday night. The muted moment lacked the exuberance that a 7-5 win over visiting Marriotts Ridge, the defending Maryland 3A state champion and a fierce Howard County rival, usually would have. And the victory was key to the Gladiators’ quest for a third straight county championship.

But Pagnotta’s team had closed the match with what the coach called “probably one of the worst second halves of lacrosse ... that I’ve ever witnessed.”

Glenelg (7-2) exited halftime leading 5-1 but made mistakes borne from not understanding the situation. It played a panicked and hurried brand of lacrosse as it forced risky passes and was issued three yellow cards, Pagnotta said.

“We feel very fortunate to come away with a ‘W,’ and I’m sure that [the Mustangs are] very frustrated,” he said. “... That’s a testament to how good we actually are, to make some of those mistakes and still come away with a win.”

Midway through the half, a Glenelg goal that would have halted a 3-0 Marriotts Ridge run was disallowed because of a dangerous follow-through. The Mustangs (5-3) capitalized and extended their surge, cutting the Gladiators’ lead to one with less than 10 minutes left.

But senior Isa Torres, a Virginia Tech signee, was fouled and set up for an indirect opportunity. Torres had already scored five goals but was required to pass first on this opportunity. She looked left, sliding the defense with her eyes before finding Ava Hernandez all alone in front of the goal to give Glenelg a two-goal advantage.

Torres concurred with her coach’s postgame critique.

“We definitely deserved that talk to and we definitely deserve a hard practice tomorrow because that isn’t how we play — and we know that,” she said while wearing the team’s black warmup shirt.

On the back of the shirt, “toughness” is emblazoned in vertical red type. The Gladiators listed what the word means to them during a preseason meeting, writing down concepts such as grabbing groundballs, taking charges and winning draws.

But after a blowout loss to Notre Dame Prep in early April, Pagnotta told his players to fold up their shirts and leave them at home. They would wear pinnies during pregame warmups until they had earned the right to wear the shirt again. After four games, the last of which was a narrow loss to McDonogh that proved Glenelg’s grit, the players took warmups Tuesday with the crimson lettering back on their backs.

“I saw glimpses of [the toughness],” Pagnotta said, noting that he felt his team took a small step backward in the win.

The Gladiators saved one of those fleeting sightings for a crucial moment. With less than two minutes left, the ball squirmed around the Marriotts Ridge attacking zone. It eluded multiple members of each team who battled for it. Finally, Glenelg defender Madelyn Renehan scooped the groundball, sealing an imperfect but important win.

