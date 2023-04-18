Is Lewis Hamilton too old to keep winning? Other drivers say it’s complicated.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the wake of Red Bull’s continued dominance and Mercedes’s automotive limitations early this season, an open question has surfaced in Formula One: Can Lewis Hamilton, the circuit’s seven-time champion, win another race? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mercedes’s recent struggles, fielding a car that no longer outperforms the pack, have prompted speculation about the 38-year-old’s future and how long he will compete. Hamilton is Formula One’s winningest racer with 103 career victories, and he won at least eight races every year between 2014 and 2021, but he has not taken the checkered flag since then. While the impact of aging on athletes in more physical sports is clear, how it affects top-flight racers is more nuanced.

“I do feel like in the world of motor sport there is a larger window or maybe a longer runway from a career standpoint,” said Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who in recent years competed in open-wheel racing. “Our bodies are not taking the shots that, say, a football player would time after time. Joint injuries, knee injuries, neck injuries — you know, all the different things. So I believe there’s a physicality element that gives us a longer window to have a career.”

Johnson won his seventh championship at 41, tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the most in NASCAR history. Now 47, he competes part-time in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club, which he co-owns.

Johnson has raced competitively for four decades, beginning with motorbikes as a child. After all that time, his responsibilities and opportunities away from the track, as well as the mental grind on it, have affected his commitment to the sport.

“The physical part has never stopped me,” he said. “It’s really been the grind and the commitment to stay on top and to try to win regularly and to stay in that championship conversation regularly. It just takes a different toll. Being a father of two children and having plenty of other business interests in the world, you know, it’s tough to stay as focused. So I think that’s where I’m looking at it now.”

Retired Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa, who competed until he was 41, discussed the importance of focus in an interview with motorsports website the Race about Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin’s 41-year-old star whose recent move to the team reinvigorated his competitive edge this season.

De la Rosa, now an Aston Martin brand ambassador, cited motivation and purposefulness as bigger obstacles for aging drivers than physical deterioration. He said Alonso’s commitment and preparation haven’t wavered, perhaps contributing to his ability to earn podium finishes in each of the first three races this season — although the quality of Alonso’s new car certainly factors into that equation; he had three F1 podiums between 2014 and 2022.

“The beauty about him is that he’s different and that he doesn’t seem to have had enough of motor racing,” de la Rosa said.

For Scott Speed, a former Formula One driver who has competed in various racing disciplines, the series can influence how much of a physical toll driving takes.

“The physical demands in a stock car are very different to the physical demands in a Formula One car, and those demands are very different than they are in an IndyCar,” said Speed, who competes in RallyCross at 40. “So if you’re talking about racing an IndyCar, which doesn’t have power steering and requires a lot of upper-body strength, the physicality of that sport is a bigger contributor to performance. The Formula One car has a lot of G force, so you’re going to have to hold your head up with a helmet pulling almost five Gs braking, over four Gs laterally. That is a huge toll on your neck, but it’s something that kind of gets developed. So if you’re spending your energy on fitness, I think that’s something that physically you should be able to do well into your 40s.”

While younger drivers may be more energetic or have quicker reflexes, older drivers have increasingly better tools to maintain top condition. They also can lean on their experience to make more informed decisions on and off the track.

“I really hate when people say: ‘Wow, you’re old. Do you think you’re still driving the same?’ I mean, you don’t forget how to drive,” said Tony Kanaan, who at 48 still races in several series, including IndyCar. “It’s going to sound cliche, but as you get older, you have more experience. So with that experience, you’ll learn how to manage different things. Over the years, I’ve been changing my workout routine, my eating habits.

“Does [age] affect me? It does — but not in a negative way. Am I going to be driving an IndyCar when I’m 74? No. But I’m 48 and I invite any 20-year-old to come work out with me and let’s see what you’ve got.”

Age has not prevented on-track success in the past. Luigi Fagioli became the oldest driver to win a Formula One race when at 53 he shared the winning car at the 1951 French Grand Prix. Nino Farina in 1953 and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957 won their last races at 46.

Before 1980, eight drivers 40 and older won races. Since then, Nigel Mansell is the only one, having won the 1994 Australian Grand Prix at 41. If you include the late tricenarians who were Hamilton’s age or older, the list includes nine more names. Kimi Raikkonen is the most recent, having won the 2018 U.S. Grand Prix at 39.

Slowing down after 30 Of the past nine Formula One World Drivers' Champions, only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher kept consistently winning races after turning 30. Kimi Raikkonen is the only recent former champion to win a race after turning 38. Cumulative race wins 120 Hamilton 100 Schumacher 80 60 Vettel 40 Verstappen Alonso Rosberg Raikkonen 20 Hakkinen Button 0 Age 17 20 25 30 35 40 Invincible with Mercedes After Hamilton signed with the German constructor in late 2012, the British driver won six championships before slipping from the head of the pack. World Championships 12 11 10 10 9 8 8 6 5 4 4 3 2 2 1 0 0 22 25 30 35 37 McLaren Mercedes Source: formula1.com THE WASHINGTON POST

Hamilton in 2021 said he hoped “I’m not racing at 40,” noting his interests outside the track, which include music, fashion and activism. His short- and long-term futures remain unclear, though he has downplayed questions surrounding the former, with his Mercedes contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Some of those questions center on Mercedes’s competitiveness as Hamilton chases the drivers’ championship record, having come within a lap of his eighth title in 2021. The British driver in 2022 did not win a race for the first time in his F1 career, and his best finish this season is second place at the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.

Hamilton shares the drivers’ championship record with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, who won his last race in 2006 at 37. After Schumacher won five consecutive drivers’ titles from 2000 to 2004, FIA rule changes dented his and Ferrari’s dominance, leading to third- and second-place finishes in 2005 and 2006, respectively — not unlike the 2022 rule changes that sapped Hamilton’s and Mercedes’s advantage.

Schumacher retired in 2006, then returned in 2010. He competed for three more seasons but earned just one podium finish and no wins. He retired for good in 2012, citing a lack of motivation.

“There were times in the past few months in which I didn’t want to deal with Formula One or prepare for the next Grand Prix,” he said then.

