Josiah Gray again gets no help as the Orioles hold down the Nationals

Josiah Gray did just about everything that Manager Dave Martinez and the Washington Nationals could have asked of their 25-year-old right-hander Tuesday night. He has done that in each of his past three starts, in fact. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gray kept the Nationals in striking distance by giving up one run in five-plus innings. Solid command allowed him to navigate the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup and strand runners. Even when he struggled with location later in his outing, he did enough to dodge damage.

But for the fourth time in Gray’s four starts, the Nationals did almost nothing at the plate. They managed just five hits — all singles — in a 1-0 loss at Nationals Park. The Nationals (5-12) have scored one run in Gray’s four starts — and that one came in the ninth inning of a blowout.

Washington did threaten against Orioles closer Félix Bautista in the ninth inning, with Luis García contributing a two-out hit and pinch runner Alex Call stealing second base. But Keibert Ruiz grounded out to end it as the Orioles improved to 10-7.

The previous time Gray took the mound at Nationals Park, he turned in a lackluster season debut. In a 7-1 loss to Atlanta, he allowed five runs over five innings and allowed three home runs. But in his previous two outings, Gray had been much more effective, allowing just three runs — but he got no run support in a 1-0 loss at Colorado and a 2-0 defeat at the Los Angeles Angels.

Gray has thrown his slider and curveball for strikes while also getting swings outside of the zone. He has curtailed his fastball usage, instead opting to mix in more cutters (which get in on the batter’s hands) and sinkers (which move more than his fastball).

That formula allowed Gray to get through the first three innings unscathed Tuesday; he primarily threw breaking pitches as he struggled with fastball command. He missed to the arm side with that pitch but showed confidence in the cutter and sinker.

The Nationals had a chance to give Gray a lead in the third but squandered their best scoring opportunity of the game — runners on second and third with no outs. After CJ Abrams singled and moved to third when Victor Robles advanced to second on a throwing error, the Nationals had the top of their order set to face the Orioles’ Dean Kremer. Lane Thomas struck out on four pitches. Dominic Smith struck out on three. Joey Meneses worked a seven-pitch at-bat ... but struck out to end the inning.

In the fourth, the Orioles grabbed the lead on Austin Hays’s RBI single. Left fielder Stone Garrett, making his second straight start, tried to get Ryan Mountcastle at the plate, but his throw was well off target. Ruiz alertly cut off the ball and threw out Hays trying to advance to second.

Gray started to lose command in the fifth; he encountered the same issue as he got deeper into his previous outing against the Angels. He allowed the first two hitters to reach on a double and a walk but retired the next three. A nine-pitch walk — Gray’s fourth of the game — to open the sixth ended his night. Still, his ERA dropped to 3.74 even as his record tumbled to 0-4.

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ loss:

Injury updates

Martinez said infielder Ildemaro Vargas (left shoulder strain) hit soft toss from both sides of the plate Tuesday; the next step is fielding groundballs. Outfielder Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) is scheduled to do agility drills this week. Both are expected to travel with the team on its next road trip — this weekend at Minnesota, then early next week at the New York Mets — and Martinez said the team will soon determine whether they will return to the team right away or go on brief rehab stints.

At the team facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., reliever Sean Doolittle, who is coming off elbow surgery, is throwing bullpen sessions; his next step is throwing live pitches to hitters. Infielder Carter Kieboom (right shoulder impingement) is throwing across the diamond, but Martinez said Kieboom is focused on repeating that process and throwing from different angles consistently before he joins an affiliate.

Moving on

Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was released after 10 games at Class AAA Rochester. The 35-year-old made his major league debut with the Nationals in September 2020, then hit nine home runs in each of the past two seasons. He was designated for assignment this offseason to make roster room ahead of the Rule 5 draft but cleared waivers; he joined the Red Wings to start this season. He hit .205 with four RBI.

