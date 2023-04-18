Tour de France champ Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said on Tuesday.

Vingegaard, who defeated Tadej Pogacar to win cycling's biggest race last year, joined Jumbo-Visma in 2019. He extended his contract by three years.

“I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today,” Vingegaard said. “I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home.”