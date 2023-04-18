Woodgrove softball pours it on to cruise past unbeaten Briar Woods

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From the beginning of the Woodgrove softball team’s season, its biggest strength has been its depth at the plate. The Wolverines boast a wealth of offensive talent, Coach Joe Spicer said, and that sparked a hot start. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re pretty even throughout the lineup,” he said. “It’s difficult to focus in on one or two kids, so that gives us an ability to score at any time.”

Tuesday’s game at unbeaten Briar Woods gave Spicer’s team another chance to show off its depth. The Wolverines did just that while pushing past the Falcons, 11-2, in Ashburn.

“We’re really lucky to have a deep team. It’s really rare in high school,” senior Michelle Chatfield said. “It gives you a lot of confidence. ... I’m confident in the middle and the end of the lineup, no matter where we are.”

Abbey Lane roped a double to open the game before Chatfield reached on a single moments later. Four more hits over the next five at-bats helped the Wolverines cycle through their lineup before the inning ended.

Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, Briar Woods (11-1) had yet to cede more than four runs in a game. Woodgrove (10-1) notched four runs in the first inning. Another outburst in the fourth — spurred by a hard-hit Chatfield double — brought home five more runs.

Chatfield finished with a team-high four hits and three RBI. Heading into the seventh inning, the Virginia Tech signee was a home run shy of the cycle. She came to the plate with her mind set on smashing a pitch over the fence.

“If I wasn’t thinking about it, I would’ve had a better chance,” she said with a laugh. “But I tried.”

Chatfield popped out, but the win was well in hand by then. Lane finished the job in the circle, fanning the Falcons’ final three batters to complete a 16-strikeout outing.

The win carried the Wolverines one game closer to the postseason, where the veteran-laden group will look to make noise in the Potomac District. Spicer’s team brought home a region championship last season but fell in the Virginia Class 5 semifinals.

As Woodgrove prepares for its next postseason run, Spicer knows his team’s prowess at the plate will be paramount to bringing home a state title.

“You see so many different types of pitchers when you get out of your district,” he said. “You got to have some bench to match up. ... If you can’t do that, you really struggle for some runs.”

