Boys’ tennis: DeMatha, led by star freshman, tops Gonzaga

As DeMatha freshman Cody Gray saw his lead disappear in a tense match against Gonzaga’s Jack Sherner on Wednesday at Braden Courts in Greenbelt, he hit a ball and spun in frustration. He turned to his teammates at the break to joke that his loss of momentum came when he switched from one brand of tennis ball to another.

But as he returned to the court after the break, it was clear he knew his success would hinge on more than equipment.

“I noticed that I was in control of most of the points, and my coach told me to just keep being aggressive,” Gray said. “I just tried to pump myself up and give myself as many opportunities to get ahead.”

Gray’s focus on aggression worked out. Down 5-4 at the break, he arrived at the baseline with renewed energy, stepping up to return several challenging slices from Sherner and complete an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles as the Stags beat the Eagles, 6-3, in a meeting that may have been a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship match preview.

The Stags (11-1) and Eagles (9-5) entered Wednesday’s match expecting it to be their biggest test of the season. Both teams were undefeated in conference matchups, and Gonzaga’s sights were set on defending its WCAC title.

Gray, who rocketed to the top of DeMatha’s lineup during his first season, led the Stags to an early lead after four singles wins. Sherner, playing with Lee White, gained a measure of revenge at No. 1 doubles by beating Gray and senior Antonio Santos, 8-3.

“In singles, I felt pretty passive, so I was just trying to be consistent,” said Sherner, who also beat Gray during a summer USTA tournament. “We just came out pretty hot and took the lead early and stayed like that.”

The Stags posted victories at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to secure the win.

Santos, who has been working for a title since his freshman year, is already looking forward to next weekend’s WCAC tournament.

“I’m excited. I know how the feeling is,” he said. “I have a game plan. . . . I’m hungry for that, and I need a chip before I leave.”

