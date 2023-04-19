Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the gloriously frenetic and intensely speculative pre-draft process, every decision-maker in the NFL seems intent upon revealing as little as possible. And this year, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera has played his part.

At his past few news conferences, Rivera has insisted the team plugged holes in free agency and will have full flexibility during the draft, which begins April 27.

“We’re not shopping hungry,” he said April 4. “We can really make good decisions based on [the] best player [available] or [the] best player to fit a specific need. We’re pretty excited about that.”

To glean insight from actions, not words, The Washington Post analyzed all 210 draft picks made by members of the Commanders’ front office — Rivera, General Manager Martin Mayhew, executive vice president of football and player personnel Marty Hurney and director of pro personnel Chris Polian — in Washington and at previous stops where they held GM titles. You can view the data here.

Here’s what the data — provided by TruMedia, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference — suggests about the types of players the Commanders could pick this year.

Extensive play history

In his first two drafts, Rivera was willing to use early picks on promising athletes with little college experience, such as running back Antonio Gibson (726 career snaps), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (800) and linebacker Jamin Davis (837).

In 2022, Washington prioritized more developed players who could contribute earlier. The pick with the fewest snaps was running back Brian Robinson Jr. (1,319), who spent five seasons at Alabama, and the average for all Commanders draftees was 1,998 snaps.

Luckily for Washington, every offensive lineman and defensive back projected to go in the top 50 this year has relatively substantial college experience. Georgia tackle Broderick Jones (1,396) and Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks (1,492) played the fewest snaps. Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright (2,746) and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (3,065) played the most.

2020 draft picks College snaps 2021 draft picks College snaps 2022 draft picks College snaps Chase Young 1,556 Jamin Davis 837 Jahan Dotson 2,404 Antonio Gibson 726 Sam Cosmi 2,624 Phidarian Mathis 1,462 Saahdiq Charles 2,115 Benjamin St-Juste 800 Brian Robinson Jr. 1,319 Antonio Gandy-Golden 1,764 Dyami Brown 1,932 Percy Butler 1,751 Keith Ismael 2,605 John Bates 1,722 Sam Howell 2,612 Khaleke Hudson 2,285 Darrick Forrest 2,294 Cole Turner 1,535 Kam Curl 2,095 Camaron Cheeseman N/A Chris Paul 2,849 James Smith-Williams 1,209 William Bradley-King 1,755 Christian Holmes 2,053 Shaka Toney 1,594 Dax Milne 1,074 Average 1,794 1,625 1,998

Big-time college conferences

Through three years, six of the nine players Rivera drafted in the first three rounds came from the SEC or the Big Ten. Though the trend makes sense — they have basically become super-conferences — Washington seems to value those players more than the rest of the league does. Over the same span, other teams have picked SEC and Big Ten players in that range only 50.8 percent of the time.

Among the top 50 projected picks, many prospects come from those conferences. Some exceptions are Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (Pac-12), Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison (Big 12) and TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila (Big 12).

Big boys up front

For offensive linemen, the most insightful data isn’t likely to be the historical tendencies of Commanders executives. The team has given full control of the offense to coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Rivera has said Bieniemy will have “a lot of say” in the war room during the draft.

“These guys got to fit what he wants to do,” Rivera said April 4.

With Kansas City, almost all of Bieniemy’s guards and tackles stood 6-foot-5 or taller and weighed between 304 and 321 pounds. The two centers, Austin Reiter (6-3, 301) and Creed Humphrey (6-4, 302), were nearly identical — though the potential starting center Washington signed in free agency, Nick Gates (6-5, 312), is a bit larger.

During the NFL combine, the Commanders used at least 19 of their 45 formal interviews on offensive linemen. Since, they have hosted at least six — including Torrence, Wright and Avila, who are all bigger than the profile — on “top 30” visits.

Not a defensive back (in the first round)

Of the 29 first-rounders Washington brass picked, the most common positions were defensive line (eight), offensive line (six), running back (four) and linebacker (four). Chris Gamble, whom Hurney picked 28th for Carolina in 2004, is the only defensive back among them.

But the brass seems to have a physical prototype. Of the roughly 30 cornerbacks Washington’s executives drafted, nearly all are between 5-9 and 6-1 and 187 and 200 pounds. They have only drafted two lighter, three heavier and one taller (St-Juste in 2021).

Many players in this year’s draft, including Gonzalez, Banks and Jartavius Martin of Illinois (whom the team hosted on a “top 30” visit), fit the mold. But there are also outliers. Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Kansas State’s Julius Brents are 6-2 and 6-3, respectively, and a few are outside the typical weight range, including Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes (166 pounds), Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (181) and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo (207).

A trade down?

Under Rivera, Washington has traded up once and down twice, most notably going from No. 11 to No. 16 last year. Every executive in the Commanders’ front office has a relatively balanced history in pick-for-pick trades. Trading up seems unlikely this year.

If Washington’s preferred cluster of prospects is gone before it picks, the front office could try to trade down. Newer analytical charts suggest the value of each pick declines more slowly as the draft progresses than is reflected on the famous but misunderstood and misattributed Jimmy Johnson draft-pick value chart.

What does this all mean?

By numbers and needs, the most probable outcome is Washington using its first pick on an offensive lineman from the SEC or the Big Ten with extensive experience. Five players fit that description: Jones, Wright, Torrence, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.

If Washington goes with a cornerback, there are some prototypical fits. But Mayhew, when asked why he seemed to like such a distinct physical profile, claimed it was a coincidence. He acknowledged prospects need an athletic baseline to play cornerback — speed, agility, body control — but what he values most — competitiveness — can’t be quantified.

“I like to see guys that don't want to get a single ball caught on them,” he said.

In that argument is an axiom. Most of all, the data suggests that reading too far into it can be foolhardy. Before last year’s draft, Washington’s brain trust had used just one of its 28 first-rounders on a wide receiver. Then the Commanders traded down and selected one. In other words, the numbers show that this analysis, like so many things before the draft, is just a best guess.

