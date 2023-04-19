The LPGA’s first major arrives, with some major changes

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Chevron Championship — the first major of the LPGA season — will be played this week at The Club at Carlton Woods in a suburb of Houston after a half-century in Palm Springs, Calif. The 18th-hole leap into "Poppie's Pond" (so named in 2006 after the longtime tournament director, Terry Wilcox) became a winners' tradition when Amy Alcott did it in 1988. But when the event made its move from Mission Hills Country Club, tournament officials dredged the water around the final green at Carlton Woods and submerged pylons about 50 feet out with gator netting to protect, well, everyone. The previous Poppie's Pond was more like a swimming pool than Texas watering hole.

That’s just one little nod to the past this week, however, while everyone involved with this LPGA season of change is firmly looking toward the future.

“Obviously changing locations is … different for sure,” said American Nelly Korda, ranked No. 2 in the world, who said with a smile she’d make the new jump if she won Sunday night. “But [Chevron is] trying their hardest to keep the traditions alive, and for us players, I think that we appreciate that a lot.”

The championship’s five-decade run in Palm Springs concluded a year ago with Jennifer Kupcho capturing her first major title by two shots over Jessica Korda, Nelly’s sister. (The tournament moved as part of its arrangement with Chevron, which is based in Texas.) Her major triumph opened the floodgates, as she’d go on to win twice more in 2022.

“Growing up I always wanted to take that leap into Poppies Pond, and I loved Mission Hills,” Kupcho said. " … So to be able to say that I won there and be the last champion there is really special.”

Organizers think there’s plenty of special news around this year’s championship, part of their attempt to elevate the women’s professional game. The field is at 132, up from years’ past (since the tournament’s date is about three weeks later than normal, there was more sunlight to utilize) and golfers will compete for a total purse of $5.1 million. That’s a far cry from the recent RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour ($20 million), but it’s a 65 percent increase from the 2021 purse, before Chevron arrived. Even if a golfer misses the cut, she will receive a $5,000 stipend. Every player in the field gets a courtesy car, while past winners will drive a Bentley convertible or SUV for the week. The championship will also be broadcast on network TV for the first time, with NBC showing the conclusion of Saturday’s and Sunday’s rounds.

“You have the best talent in the world, and we want to showcase it,” Al Williams, the vice president of corporate affairs at Chevron, said in an interview. “This is the former ‘Dinah Shore’ that was started to elevate women, and we wanted to be able to continue to live out the intent of why this event was started.”

The tournament was co-founded by Dinah Shore, a celebrated actor, singer, and TV personality through the middle of the 20th century (and the first honorary member of the LPGA Hall of Fame) who is often credited as the first crossover celebrity to amplify women’s golf.

In keeping with that theme, this week marked the first time the heads of the PGA of America, U.S. Golf Association and PGA Tour were all on property together at an LPGA Tour event. They were part of a new leadership summit called ‘The Commission at The Chevron Championship’ — alongside CEOs, Olympic gold medal winners, company founders and board members — who discussed accelerating change and leveling the playing field for women’s sports.

On the course, the Chevron Championship is the seventh LPGA Tour event in 2023, but the first time a true best-on-best scenario will unfold. All of the top 20 players in the Rolex Rankings, including No. 1 Lydia Ko, are set to tee it up at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Woodlands.

Ko, who won this championship in 2016, has the biggest carrot of anyone. The LPGA Tour Hall of Fame uses a points-based system and Ko is just two points shy of qualifying. A win would make her the youngest person to qualify at just 25.

Ko has five top-10 finishes in majors the last two seasons, tied for the most of anyone on the LPGA Tour, and has had a sparkling run of consistency over the last 12 months. She won three times last season en route to Player of the Year honors.

And with history on the line for her — and a nod to history animating this entire championship — she, and the LPGA Tour, are ready for a big week.

“'It’s sometimes weird to have change,” Ko said, “but I think it’s change for the better.”

