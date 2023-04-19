Within Nats-O’s, a compelling MacKenzie Gore-Adley Rutschman subplot

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For now, MacKenzie Gore and Adley Rutschman belong in the same sentence because they played in the same game Wednesday night at Nationals Park. Gore started for Washington. Rutschman caught and batted second for the Baltimore Orioles. While they are both young and talented, Gore, 24, is still arriving while Rustchman, 25, has arrived.

The Orioles plan to build an entire era around Rustchman, who debuted last June and has looked the part of No. 1 pick ever since. And the Nationals, at an earlier stage of their tear-it-down-to-build-back-up rebuild, are hoping Gore, one of the five prospects acquired for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at last summer’s trade deadline, grows into a rotation pillar. Maybe a front line starter, too, if the process goes well.

The two-game series finale, a 4-0 win for the Orioles, was perhaps the first of many meetings for Gore and Rutschman, taken first overall in 2019. Their teams, separated by about 40 miles, each host an annual matchup, and projections say the pitcher and catcher will stick around. And for Gore in particular, facing Rutschman, a painfully patient hitter — painful for opponents, that is — was a stern test.

Amid a solid start to the season, Gore (2-1) entered with 10 walks in 15 innings, a product of wavering mechanics and fastball command. Rutschman, on the other hand, had a walk rate of 19.8 percent, putting him in the 97th percentile among hitters leaguewide. His strikeout rate was in the 91st percentile. His chase rate, a measure of how often he swings at pitches outside of the strike zone, was in the 88th. His whiff rate, a measure of how often he swings and misses, was in the 95th. These are tiny samples, but the point is that Rutschman is a very skilled and disciplined hitter who posed a challenge for Gore, a lefty prone to issuing too many free passes.

Outside of Gore v. Rustchman, Part 1, Adam Frazier rocked a two-run homer off Gore in the fourth. Gore lasted six innings, yielded three runs, three hits and walked four. Washington (5-13) was shut out for the second straight game, the job done by Kyle Bradish, who logged six innings in his return from the injured list, and four relievers out of Baltimore’s pen. The Nationals’ best chance, runners on first and third with one down in the second, ended when CJ Abrams bounced into a double play. Abrams also struck out three times. On the season, he is 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position. His team was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position for the game.

But Gore v. Rutschman, Part 1, played out in four at-bats. Rutschman, it should be noted, is a switch-hitter but has been notably more productive from the left side. This season, though, he had walked only twice in 25 plate appearances as a right-handed batter against left-handed pitchers (as opposed to eight times in 56 plate appearances as a left-handed batter). Here’s how it went:

First inning, one out, bases empty: Gore fell behind 1-0 when Rustchman took a 95 mph fastball that sailed high. If Gore went back to his fastball to even the count, he risked Rustchman stalking it with a big swing. Instead, he leaned on his breaking pitches, throwing the next three pitches at or below Rustchman’s knees. Rustchman watched a slider Gore back-doored to the low-and-outside corner, swung through a curveball below the zone — almost going down to one knee — then missed another curve that started at the bottom of the zone and wound up in the dirt.

Getting Rutschman to chase on back-to-back curves was impressive, especially given how little he chases overall.

Third inning, one out, bases loaded: Gore stumbled into a jam, battling his mechanics and fastball command. Gore fell behind four of the six hitters he faced in the inning, Rutschman included (3-0). None of the pitches were particularly close. Baseball folks call those “noncompetitive,” meaning the pitch didn’t lead to a strike, have a chance of inducing an ill-advised swing or, at the very least, set up something else. Gore’s noncompetitive pitches were followed by a called strike on a borderline fastball, then an inside slider that Rutschman chopped foul.

That brought Gore and Rutschman to a full count in the first big spot of the game. But Rutschman seemed to have little trouble laying off a low-and-in slider that never looked like a strike. He took his American League-leading 17th walk and James McCann trotted home from third. After two innings, Gore had thrown 20 pitches and 15 strikes. In the third alone, he threw 30 pitches and only 14 strikes.

Once Rutschman reached first, Gore escaped the mess by getting Ryan Mountcastle to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Gore, ever a perfectionist, then yelled at himself while walking off the mound.

Fifth inning, two outs, bases empty: No one on again, mechanics back in sync, Gore went right at Rutschman and it worked. A middle-in fastball tilted the count in Gore’s favor. His second pitch, a way-inside fastball, evened it 1-1. But Rutschman took the next two — a curveball on the outer half, a 96 mph heater in the middle of the zone — for strikes before walking to the dugout to put on his gear. Rutschman now has three strikeouts in 28 plate appearances against lefties, the most recent belonging to Gore.

Gore lasted one more inning, setting the Orioles down in order in the sixth. His 103rd and final pitch was clocked at 97 mph, his hardest of the night. Ramón Urías chased and swung through it to seal Gore’s seventh strikeout.

