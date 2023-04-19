St. John’s lacrosse faceoff specialist proves crucial in big moments

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine if basketball had a tip-off after every single point, St. John’s strength and conditioning coach Matt Smith recently mentioned during a sports medicine class. He was talking to lacrosse faceoff specialist Jackie Weller, describing the importance of the senior’s position for the Cadets. For every faceoff Weller wins, it’s an extra possession for his team.

St. John’s needed every one of those possessions Weller earned during a 10-9, come-from-behind victory over Bullis on Tuesday night in Potomac.

The Cadets (9-3, ranked No. 1 in The Post’s preseason poll) faced a 6-3 halftime deficit, but Weller started the second half by winning five straight draws. That led to a third-quarter hat trick from junior attackman Ryan Duenkel and a 7-1 second-half run for St. John’s, which took its first lead with 3:38 remaining and held on.

“That was not an easy win; we grinded till the last buzzer,” said Weller, who will play at Michigan. “Starting off slow, putting ourselves in a hole really gave us some adrenaline to come back in the second half.”

Bullis sophomore Cooper Revis battled Weller at the X throughout the contest. Weller finished with 12 faceoff wins compared with Revis’s nine — after they each totaled five in the first half.

Revis had his number for a brief period in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs (11-5, No .4 preseason) opened up a 4-1 lead. St. John’s called timeout, and then Bullis senior attackman Chase Band — who led the Bulldogs with three goals and an assist — answered by adding an unassisted goal.

Weller won the ensuing faceoff and got the ball to junior midfielder John Draley, who put the ball in sophomore attackman Anthony Mancinelli’s stick. Within seconds, Mancinelli got the Cadets back on the board.

“The formula didn’t really change,” said Draley, a Maryland commit who would net the go-ahead score. “All credit to Bullis in the first half — they were receiving our punches really well.”

St. John’s had clawed back to an 8-7 deficit midway through the fourth quarter. Weller won a faceoff, leading to freshman midfielder Brendan Dufour coming around on a sweep to bury the game-tying goal.

“You wouldn’t know it, but [Weller] is the toughest kid on this team,” Coach Wes Speaks said. “It’s awesome to see a clean win. But when you see him lose the actual clamp, then play defense, prevent the exits, get some checks in and then pick up a loose ball, it motivates the guys.”

