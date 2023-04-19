Ted Leonsis offered Lerner family at least $2 billion to buy Nationals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ted Leonsis, owner of three Washington-based professional sports franchises, offered more than $2 billion to buy the Washington Nationals from the Lerner family late last year, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. It’s not clear whether the Lerners rejected the offer or simply did not respond to it, though one person with direct knowledge of the process says the two parties have remained in touch.

The Lerners announced their intention to explore a sale of the MLB team a year ago, but with a new season underway in the wake of the February death of family patriarch Ted Lerner at age 97, their intentions remain unclear. After at least five potential bidders met with Nationals officials last year, Leonsis — who owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Capitals and the WNBA’s Mystics as part of his Monumental Sports empire — emerged as the front-runner. His formal offer has not been previously reported.

Leonsis declined to comment. The Lerners declined to comment. The family has said they are planning to operate the team indefinitely in the absence of a sale.

Entering this season, Forbes estimated the Nationals’ value at $2 billion, 16th-highest among the 30 MLB teams. People familiar with the Lerner family’s thinking long have said they hoped to sell the team for something similar to the $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2019, the last time an MLB team was sold.

A prospective sale has been complicated by the fact that the Nationals do not own their local television rights, which are a significant source of revenue for most MLB teams. The Nationals’ rights are owned in perpetuity by the Baltimore Orioles through the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network as established in the agreement MLB struck to bring the Nationals to Washington in 2005.

Leonsis also expressed interest in buying MASN late last year, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who said the Orioles told him the network was not for sale. A MASN spokesman did not reply to a request to comment.

As part of the 2005 agreement, the Orioles agreed to pay the Nationals fair market value for their share of local broadcast revenue, and the deal further mandated that the sides reassess that value every five years. Those reassessments have been contentious. A dispute over how much that number should be for the period from 2012-2016 has been in the courts for years, and a ruling on the latest Orioles’ appeal of an MLB committee’s decision to award the Nationals $100 million in rights fees for that period could come from a New York state appellate judge as soon as this week.

With revenue from past seasons still being litigated, projecting future revenue is nebulous, making it difficult for potential buyers to know exactly what they would be bidding on. An attempt to purchase both the Nationals and MASN might have resolved those vagaries, though how such a deal would have affected the Orioles TV rights is unclear. Leonsis built Monumental Sports Network, which broadcasts his three professional sports teams, and gaining control of the Nationals and Orioles broadcasts would move him closer to a D.C.-area super network, which people familiar with his thinking say has long been a goal.

But with the network not for sale and his offer seemingly left unaccepted, the next steps are uncertain.

The Lerners’ decision a year ago to explore a possible sale of the Nationals was a significant about-face. Ted Lerner, a longtime D.C. area native who built his fortune as a real estate developer, bought the team from MLB in 2006, one year after the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington. His son, Mark, took over as the franchise’s managing principal owner in 2018, a year before it won its only world championship.

“We will never sell the Nationals,” Mark said at that time. “That’s what we’ve worked to get all those years. We think we do a pretty good job of it. There’s no intention of this family — certainly while I’m alive and my sisters and brothers-in-law are alive — nobody’s going to sell this team.”

Ben Strauss and Barry Svrluga contributed.

