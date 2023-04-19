Tiger Woods undergoes ankle surgery, putting 2023 majors in doubt

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tiger Woods’s ability to play in major events for the rest of the year may be in jeopardy, after he revealed he underwent a foot/ankle surgical procedure that could require months of recovery. Woods’s official Twitter account shared a message Wednesday with the news that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to “address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.” Woods suffered major damage to his lower body, particularly his right leg, in a February 2021 car crash.

The talus bone sits between the ankle joint and the heel bone. The procedure Woods underwent fuses the bottom of the talus to the top of the heel bone, and it can allow patients to eventually walk with greatly reduced pain.

According to essays on the procedure from orthopedics websites, a full recovery from subtalar fusion can take as many as 12 weeks, particularly for someone interested in resuming a high degree of activity.

The surgeon cited as having performed the procedure for Woods, Martin O’Malley of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Medicine Institute, could not be immediately reached for comment. O’Malley “determined the surgery to be successful,” the statement said.

The next men’s golf major, the PGA Championship, is set to tee off on May 18, just more than four weeks from Wednesday. The U.S. Open is eight weeks away (June 15 to 18) and the British Open (July 20 to 23) will take place 13 weeks after Woods’s surgery.

That timetable suggests Woods will almost certainly miss the PGA Championship, and he could also be a long shot to play the U.S. Open, which this year will be staged in Los Angeles, near where he grew up.

In the wake of his crash, Woods said that his days as a full-time professional golfer were over, and that he would henceforth focus on playing in major events and “pick and choose” a handful of other tournaments in which to participate. Over the past two years, he has played in just five PGA Tour events, including one non-major, the Genesis Invitational this past February.

Woods withdrew from the Masters earlier this month after making the cut, a decision he said was based on “reaggravating my plantar fasciitis.” The 15-time major winner had a noticeable limp as he made his way about Augusta National’s famously hilly course.

On Wednesday, the tweet from Woods’s account said he was “currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Woods’s agent, Mark Steinberg, told the Associated Press that there was “no timetable” for when his client might return to competition.

“The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” Steinberg said.

