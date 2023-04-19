Wizards fire president and general manager Tommy Sheppard

The Washington Wizards fired Tommy Sheppard as president and general manager, the team announced Wednesday.
Washington finished 35-47 for the second consecutive season and missed the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
The Wizards, in Sheppard’s fourth year as general manager, weren’t able to cement an identity around star guard Bradley Beal.
Wes Unseld Jr. will remain head coach with Leonsis as a strong supporter, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
