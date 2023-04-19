Wizards fire president and general manager Tommy Sheppard

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards fired Tommy Sheppard as president and general manager, the team announced Wednesday. “Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leonsis will look outside of the organization for its next top basketball executive.

Washington finished 35-47 for the second consecutive season and missed the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

The Wizards, in Sheppard’s fourth year as general manager, weren’t able to cement an identity around star guard Bradley Beal.

Wes Unseld Jr. will remain head coach with Leonsis as a strong supporter, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

