Major League Baseball’s new rules have already had a noticeable impact on the sport, both in the look and feel of the games and on the scoreboard. The new rules should be familiar by now: A pitch clock was implemented to speed up games. Teams are required to put two infielders on either side of second base, all but eliminating the shift. To improve player safety, the size of the bases has increased, which has not only helped increase the rate of stolen bases but the efficiency of that tactic as well. The net result from all these changes, at least so far, has been an increase in offense across the board, a phenomenon the likes of which we haven’t seen in 14 years. The offensive burst has been particularly acute in the first inning, when teams are scoring more runs than usual, which means late-arriving fans could be left behind.

Here’s a look at how this trend has played out over the season’s first few weeks.

Offense is up

Batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, batting average on balls in play and stolen base efficiency are all on the upswing from this same general time frame in 2022 — games played in March and April. You have to go back to 2009 to see similar year-over-year improvement in a single season, and even then there was not as dramatic of an increase, nor was there any boost in stolen base efficiency.

And it’s happening early

The first inning has been the most prolific offensive inning this season. Through Wednesday, MLB teams have averaged 0.62 runs in the first inning, the highest of any frame. Next is the third inning, during which teams are averaging 0.57 runs. Last year, teams also averaged the most runs in the first inning during March and April (0.51), but the drop-off to the next highest scoring inning wasn’t as steep. Last March and April, teams averaged 0.49 runs in the eighth and 0.48 runs in the second and seventh innings. In 2021, the highest-scoring inning during March and April for MLB teams was the fifth (0.53), followed by the third (0.52) and then the first (0.51).

In fact, MLB teams haven’t averaged this many runs in the first inning in March and April since 2007.

As you would expect, the rise in all offensive categories is creating more RBI opportunities, which creates more runs scored. Teams are averaging 4.6 runs per game overall this season, up from 4.0 in March and April of 2022 and 4.3 in 2021. We’ve seen MLB teams average more than 4.6 runs a game this early in the season just five other times over the past two decades, and four of those were between 2003 and 2009.

A deficit is not the end of the world

Some of the first-inning exploits have been dramatic. Two teams already put together nine-run first innings this season; that’s only happened seven times in March or April over the past 20 years. The Minnesota Twins jumped all over the New York Yankees on April 13, thanks in part to back-to-back-to-back homers. It was the most first-inning runs surrendered by the Bronx Bombers in almost 23 years. Three days later, the Philadelphia Phillies scored nine runs in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

It should come as no surprise that the highflying Tampa Bay Rays are scoring the most runs in the first inning. The league’s top team is averaging 1.11 runs per game in the opening frame, followed by the Los Angeles Angels (1.06) and Los Angeles Dodgers (0.95). Opening runs have been far tougher to come by for the Detroit Tigers (0.18), New York Mets (0.21) and Miami Marlins (0.26).

But don’t feel too bad for the laggards. Typically, leading the game after the first inning has been a strong barometer of wins, but less so this season. Looking at only games in March and April from 2003 to 2022, teams leading after the first inning have won, on average, almost 70 percent of games. This year, that win rate has dropped to less than 55 percent.

Of course there’s a gambling angle

The net rise in first-inning runs from last season to this season might not sound like a lot, but MLB games this season have included a first-inning run 56 percent of the time, up from 51 percent in March and April of 2022. That jump has immense betting consequences. On average, it’s meant you could bet into the “Yes there will be a run in the first inning market” at random, provided your price is -115 (wager $115 to win $100) or better, and walk away with a slight profit. I personally have taken advantage of prices between -105 and +105 on this prop this season, and won 18 of my first 20 bets for a profit of around 15 units. In other words, not all sportsbooks have adjusted their odds for runs in the first inning, and that lag has been very lucrative.

For example, DraftKings offered +105 odds (wager $100 to win $105) for betting on a run being scored in the first inning of Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox. The Phillies scored three runs in the first inning. Of the 17 games played on Tuesday — including two doubleheaders — 11 featured at least one run in the first inning.

In other words, if shorter game times haven’t already convinced you to get to the park earlier than ever, the chance of missing out on some first-inning action should do the trick.

