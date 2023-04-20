Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals are headed out for a two-city road trip, after dropping five of six games at home. Their lone win, a 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, showed the untapped potential of a young lineup. But too often this season, that lineup has failed to knock in runners and give the club a shot.

Entering Thursday, the Nationals (5-13) ranked 26th in runs scored per game at 3.44. Only the Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals were behind them. Their team on-base percentage ranked 19th, but they remain dead last in homers with eight. Three of those belong to Jeimer Candelario. Joey Meneses, Dominic Smith, CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas, last year’s club leader in home runs, have yet to clear the fence.

And so it has gone for the Nationals, who will face the Minnesota Twins this weekend before heading to play the Mets in New York. Here’s a few things to consider as the team hits the road.

What is Dave Martinez doing with the two-hole? Before last season, Martinez lobbied publicly and privately for Juan Soto to bat second. Of course, it was always going to be the manager’s decision. But Soto always preferred hitting third here, something he wasn’t shy about, either. He felt there were more RBI opportunities in that spot. He like the rhythms of batting third in the first inning, not second. He even re-upped this opinions in a recent interview with the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, saying: “I was upset to be hitting in the second hole. I tried to tell Davey. He did what he wanted.”

That obscures at least some of the truth, since Martinez did eventually move Soto around the lineup amid an early season slump in 2022. But let’s back up to when Martinez and the staff pitched Soto on the idea. The two-hole, they explained, was where a team’s best hitter should bat. They laid out numbers to ease his concerns. They showed him the past MVPs who regularly hit there, Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman among them. By doing so, Martinez followed the proven theory that, in a large sample, the two hitter has the most chances to affect a team’s production. The Nationals just also wanted Soto to get more at-bats across a full year.

Why is that all relevant to this year’s Nationals? Because Smith, their everyday first baseman, has batted second in the club’s past five games. In the first three of those, the offense scored three, four and seven runs. In the past two, they were blanked by the Orioles. One player does not dictate how the entire lineup fares. But given Smith’s numbers through 16 games, batting him second feels like a 180 on the reasons to put Soto in that spot last spring.

Smith’s batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage slash line is .226/.324/.226. An identical batting average and slugging percentage can mean only thing: Each of his 14 hits have been singles. He is, in a limited sample, in the first percentile for barrel percentage and the third percentile for expected slugging percentage. Two tiny bright spots are that he doesn’t strike out and walks a decent bit. But almost every other stat suggests he should be batting lower, not where Martinez has typically used his better players.

The Nationals do not have a hitter near Soto’s caliber this year. Heck, they don’t even have a hitter near Josh Bell’s caliber, meaning there’s not obvious choices for who should rack up more plate appearances than others. It is just curious that Smith has consistently been in a position to do so.

It’s worth noting that batting orders are better for bar debates than predicting outcomes. And as for repeatedly hitting Smith second, Martinez pointed to matchups — as in facing a run of right-handed starters — and not wanting to put too much pressure on young players such as Luis García (22 years old), Keibert Ruiz (24) or Abrams (22). García, a left-handed hitter, and Ruiz, a switch-hitter, would be more logical options if Martinez wants to have a lefty behind Alex Call or Thomas. But for now, the manager would rather ease those players along, mostly having some combination of Call/Thomas, Smith, Meneses and Candelario in the top four.

“They’re learning a lot about pitches they can hit, recognizes pitches, chase rate, you know?” Martinez said of García, Ruiz and Abrams on Wednesday. “Luis has done a great job of not chasing and getting the ball in the zone. CJ … he started chasing a little bit after we left Colorado and we’re trying to get him back to not chasing. [Tuesday] I thought he did a better job of that, so we want to keep them down there without putting a whole lot of pressure on them. Just letting them play the game.”

The Nationals have expanded their in-dugout staff. The additions are Ricky Gutierrez, their new run prevention coordinator, and Jon Tosches, their quality assurance coordinator. Gutierrez, a former big leaguer, was expected to be in the dugout after officially joining the staff toward the end of spring training. He has coaching experience in the Cincinnati Reds’ minor league system. Elevating Tosches, though, was a less conventional choice.

Martinez had long wanted Tosches near him during games. Tosches, with the organization in some capacity since 2009, runs the advance scouting operation, distilling data, video and traditional scouting to help coaches and players game plan. His advance team includes Greg Ferguson (manager of advance scouting), Kenny Diaz (coordinator of major league video and technology) and Dominic Merlino (assistant for video and technology), who is new to the staff this year. They also work closely with David Higgins, a member of the analytics department who is in the clubhouse and travels with the team.

Tosches is now directly available to Martinez and other coaches in-game, making it easier to answer questions about matchups or an opposing player’s tendencies. The limit for uniformed coaches in the dugout is eight, a number Washington hits with Martinez, Tim Bogar (bench coach), Henry Blanco (catching and strategy), Jim Hickey (pitching), Darnell Coles (hitting), Pat Roessler (assistant hitting), Eric Young Jr. (first base) and Gary DiSarcina (third base). To bring in Gutierrez and Tosches, then, the Nationals had to file a request with Major League Baseball that spelled out the reasons for having them in the dugout, too.

