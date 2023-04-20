A’s buy land in Las Vegas as they plan a move out of Oakland

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After years of angsty back-and-forth with local officials in California over funding for a new stadium, the Oakland Athletics appear headed to Las Vegas. According to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report, which was published late Wednesday night, the Athletics have signed a binding purchase agreement for land just off the Las Vegas Strip — a site on which they could build a new stadium amid plans to relocate the team to Vegas, a move the team hopes to complete in time for the 2027 season.

A’s President Dave Kaval told the Review-Journal that the franchise had long been pursuing “parallel tracks” for a stadium with the cities of Oakland and Las Vegas, but, “we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home.”

“Oakland has been a great home for us for over 50 years, but we really need this 20-year saga completed,” Kaval told the Review-Journal, “and we feel there’s a path here in Southern Nevada to do that.”

The news will come as a slap in the face to Oakland fans, who have watched Kaval and A’s owner John Fischer spend the last decade or so making the team nearly impossible to root for. They have refused to spend on big free agents, traded homegrown stars before they got too expensive and more recently, stripped the 2023 major league roster into one that is currently on pace to be one of the worst in Major League history. Meanwhile, in Forbes’s most recent estimates of MLB franchise value, the A’s were estimated to be making around $30 million in annual income — all while maintaining a payroll of around $60 million, according to Spotrac, which calculates Oakland to have the lowest payroll in baseball. To Oakland fans, their clinical dismantling of the team’s competitive efforts looked like thinly veiled attempts to prove the city was not a viable big league market in an attempt to make the move to Vegas seem necessary for survival.

But a move will cost money. The deal the team struck in Vegas is, reportedly, just for the land. The Review-Journal reported the team will be seeking at least partial public funding for a new stadium.

In Oakland, meanwhile, Mayor Sheng Thao told the San Francisco Chronicle that the city will end long-standing negotiations with the A’s for a waterfront ballpark, an unceremonious end to a relationship between team and city that dates to 1968.

If the A’s do move to Las Vegas — where, incidentally, their Class AAA team is located — they will make MLB the latest professional sports league to identify the city as a home. The NHL made the first move when the Golden Knights began play there in 2017. The WNBA moved a team from San Antonio to Las Vegas in the same year. The NFL followed, as the Raiders became the first to make the Oakland-to-Vegas trek in time to begin play in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

