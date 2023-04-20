Ripped for ‘appalling’ slow play, Patrick Cantlay remains unapologetic

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Responding for a second straight week to another star golfer’s complaints about his slow play, Patrick Cantlay again made no apologies. “I’m definitely slower than average, have been my whole career,” the world’s fourth-ranked player told reporters Wednesday. “I definitely take my time.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking in New Orleans at the site of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic, Cantlay was asked about eye-opening comments made earlier in the day by Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman won last week’s RBC Heritage after needing more than five hours Sunday to finish his final round while playing in a threesome with Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, and on Wednesday he vented his frustration to Sky Sports.

“If you’re in a three-ball, in my opinion, you should be around in four hours, four-and-a-half at the absolute maximum — it’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that,” Fitzgerald, who didn’t single out Cantlay by name, told the British news outlet. “You’re talking five hours and 15 minutes, 5½ hours at some venues, and it’s truly appalling.”

Advertisement

“No one’s going to do anything about it. It’s like hitting your head against a brick wall,” added the 28-year-old Fitzpatrick, who won last year’s U.S. Open and is currently No. 8 in the official world rankings. “No one ever gets penalized.”

🗣️ "It's truly appalling. No one's going to do anything about it."



Matt Fitzpatrick thinks slow play is getting out of hand on the PGA Tour ⏱ pic.twitter.com/o5vDN2ncwf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2023

“I played the last two tournaments, and my group hasn’t been warned at all,” Cantlay said Wednesday. “So we’ve been in position the entire time. I don’t know how you would want even the groups that I’ve been in to play faster, when our groups are in position and can’t go faster because the group in front of us is right in front of us.”

The comments from the 31-year-old Cantlay echoed those he made last week, following a performance at the Masters during which his relatively slow pace appeared to be too much to bear at times for final-round partner Viktor Hovland. One clip from the telecast that went viral showed Hovland chipping onto the 13th green despite the fact that Cantlay was still walking up the fairway, well behind Hovland on the other side of the creek.

Advertisement

Brooks Koepka, who played with Jon Rahm behind Cantlay and Hovland in the final Masters pairing, made clear his frustration after being forced to wait at a number of tee boxes.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said after coughing up a Sunday lead to Rahm and finishing tied for second. “Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Asked ahead of the RBC Heritage about Koepka’s remarks, Cantlay deflected blame and pointed to groups ahead of his.

“We waited all day on pretty much every shot,” Cantlay said of his Sunday experience at Augusta National. “We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone.”

Cantlay came back under specific scrutiny during the RBC Heritage, however, when he took several minutes in the final round to decide whether to attempt to hit a ball that had come to rest against a bulkhead by a green or take a drop. After he eventually went for it and did well to get up and down for a bogey, CBS’s on-course reporter told viewers that Fitzpatrick and Spieth were “pretty upset” by how long the sequence took.

Advertisement

“When I hit my ball on a bulkhead,” Cantlay said Wednesday, “I’m definitely going to take my time to make sure I make the right decision and try to get the ball back into the right spot.”

At another moment in the tournament, a viral video taken from the gallery appeared to show Cantlay using almost three minutes before making a shot.

This is getting out of control @patrick_cantlay ⏰ pic.twitter.com/xUrRehTRGd — Beer At The Turn 🏌🏼‍♂️⛳️ (@tap_it_in_golf) April 17, 2023

Per the PGA Tour’s pace-of-play rules, if officials determine a player or group is out of position during a tournament, those players can be put on a timer and given 40 to 50 seconds to make a shot. Offenses under such circumstances can lead to stroke penalties.

The problem for Fitzpatrick is that, in practice, tournament officials have been loath to enforce those rules. Over the past 10 years (per Golf.com), just two players have been penalized at a major event for slow play, and neither — John Catlin (2021 PGA Championship), Tianlang Guan (2013 Masters) — was exactly a household name.

Advertisement

Calling that paucity of penalties “ridiculous,” Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports, “I think it’s a real issue, way more needs to be done. The thing is, I really like referees over here, they are great people, but I did not see a single ref all day [Sunday]. There were a few shots we were waiting, and I don’t understand where they are all hiding. It does become frustrating when you are waiting so long.”

Fitzpatrick went on to suggest that the times granted for a player to make a shot “need to be much less.”

“That way, when you’re not within those times, then you’re going to be penalized — properly punished for being slow,” he said. “I think they give us way too much leeway to get around.”

The PGA Tour does not publicly share information it has collected on pace of play, including which players are on its “observation list” for repeatedly slow play. Cantlay had some fun with the public perception of him as a slow player when he shared video of a hole-in-one he hit at the RBC Heritage, adding the caption: “Playing faster!”

Cantlay said Wednesday that his position on the tour’s Player Advisory Council has allowed him access to historical data, which in turn has given him the understanding that “the times that it’s taken to play rounds has been pretty much the same for the last ten, or even longer, years.”

Advertisement

“So trying to speed it up,” he added, “I’d be curious to know how they’d want to do that.”

Speaking to the media alongside Cantlay — and supporting his two-man team partner, in the Zurich Classic’s unusual format — was Xander Schauffele.

“We’re not playing, like, the local muni that sort of the average Joe compares our time par to,” said Schauffele, who teamed with Cantlay to win the New Orleans tournament last year. “We’re playing for a couple million — you know, $3.6 million.

“If you’re going to spend an extra minute to make sure you put yourself in the right spot, we’re going to do it,” he continued. “That’s just the nature of our game, and our sport.”

GiftOutline Gift Article