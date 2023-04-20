Rafael Nadal reports no progress in recovery as French Open approaches

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What Rafael Nadal anticipated and hoped would be a “six-to-eight-week recovery period” from the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open remains ongoing, and the uncertainty will sideline him from another clay-court tournament as the French Open draws closer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you, but I don’t know,” Nadal said in Spanish in a video released on social media Thursday morning in which he announced he won’t play in next week’s Madrid Open. “This is how things are now.”

Nadal’s recovery from a psoas muscle injury will soon reach 14 weeks, and “the reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.”

Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. pic.twitter.com/m0TbsGFn5t — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 20, 2023

“The weeks are passing, and I had the desire of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career — such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros — and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid [next week], unfortunately.”

Nadal has not played since injuring his left hip in a second-round Australian Open loss to Mackenzie McDonald on Jan. 18, falling well short of defending his Australian Open title. He is tied with Novak Djokovic for the men’s record with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, with the French Open, the second Grand Slam event on the tennis calendar, scheduled to start May 28. Fourteen of Nadal’s major titles have come on the red clay of Roland Garros, and he is the defending champion there.

Injuries to Nadal’s knees, elbows, foot and wrist have all taken their toll on the Spaniard, who turns 37 in early June.

“The [hip] injury still hasn’t healed, and I can’t work out what I need to do to compete,” Nadal said, punctuating his video announcement with shrugs. “I was training, but a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.

Nadal signed off with “a very strong hug to all” and promised to share any news he might have going forward. As for his frame of mind, he said he has “no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time, try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season, and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality.”

