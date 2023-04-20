Two-sport athletes are common. But she plays both in the same season.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lia Pollock’s Tuesday mornings have become routine. A 4:30 a.m. wake up precedes a 20-minute ride to Thompson Boat Center, where the sophomore works up a sweat alongside her rowing teammates on the Potomac River. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She takes the city bus back to Tenleytown for a typical school day at Jackson-Reed before it’s off to softball practice at 4 p.m. On game days, Pollock often occupies the pitching circle for the perennial D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion Tigers and gets home after 7 p.m., where she immediately eats and prepares for bed to do it all again the next day.

“There are definitely moments where I’m just kind of dead exhausted, like, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’ ” Pollock said with a chuckle.

As a sophomore at Jackson-Reed, Pollock has taken on the arduous task of playing two spring sports. She is the only underclassman on the Tigers’ softball team and a member of the top boat on the school’s rowing team — a group that won each of its races in the D.C. area last season.

Pollock began playing softball at age 6 and has played on travel teams since middle school. She began her rowing career in the fall of her freshman year to supplement her offseason softball training.

Neither she nor her parents, Justin Pollock and Carin Zelenko, fully grasped the obligation she was making when she joined the crew team.

“I didn’t really realize that rowing was this year-long commitment,” Pollock said. “So I’m like ‘I’ll do rowing in the fall and softball in the spring', then I realized that there was going to be this kind of overlap.”

Pollock originally intended on quitting the rowing team in the spring of her freshman year to fully focus on the softball season. But novice girls coach Natalie Clark worked out a plan with Pollock and softball coach David Thompson, allowing her to miss chunks of the crew season.

Pollock found a spot on the varsity team’s top boat this season after “growing to love” the sport. Now, she’s dividing her time more equally between the two teams.

Pollock attends softball practices and games every weekday and attends 5:30 a.m. rowing practices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Thompson and varsity rowing coach Chris Rickard communicate frequently regarding Pollock’s availability, making sure their athlete isn’t stretched too thin but is also contributing to each team.

“We had sort of a longer talk at the start of the year of just working out what the major conflicts in terms of scheduling would be,” Rickard said. “It’s actually been surprisingly smooth and easygoing.”

In balancing softball and rowing — sports without a ton of commonalities — Pollock has pushed her body to new limits. She has grown muscles she “didn’t know she had.” Thompson thinks her consistent rowing has given her the endurance necessary to pitch deep in games as the softball team makes another state title run.

Still, her taxing practice regimen can take a toll. She often sleeps through the entire day Sunday, her one day off from athletics, and she sometimes finds herself struggling to keep her eyes open during her first-period class at school.

“Every once in a while she’ll have a crew practice at like five in the morning and she’ll be like a zombie at practice or during a game later in the day,” Thompson said. “But she is a really good athlete and is very, very conscientious. … She loves both sports, and she’s good at both.”

With the postseason around the corner, Pollock’s goal is simple — to lead one of the fastest high school boats in the country while also bringing home a state title on the softball field. The softball team is 10-4 entering its spring break, including a loss to defending state champion Maret.

“Hopefully we can make it to the state championships against private schools [for softball],” Pollock said, before bringing up the nationwide Scholastic Rowing Association of America races. “ … I mean winning those would just be like a dream come true.”

