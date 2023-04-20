USMNT keeps its unbeaten streak vs. Mexico alive ahead of Nations League clash

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is no such thing as a meaningless match between the U.S. and Mexican men’s national soccer teams. Sure, there are inconsequential affairs, such as Wednesday’s B-level friendly that fell at an awkward time on the calendar and, consequently, lacked European-based firepower. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The primary purpose of jamming the match into a random weeknight between busy weekends for players from both countries was money. An announced crowd of 55,730 turned out in suburban Phoenix for the 75th meeting between these sworn soccer enemies.

Even with nothing tangible at stake, the intensity, the animosity, the bite remains unlike other friendlies on the U.S. agenda. The two have ruled the Concacaf region for most of three decades, and so every encounter, whether a World Cup qualifier or a one-off friendly, rekindles a raucous rivalry that ranks among the best globally.

The 1-1 draw Wednesday whetted the appetite for what’s to come when reinforcements arrive: a Nations League semifinal June 15 in Las Vegas and a possible Gold Cup showdown a month later.

The United States will enter the summer carrying a five-game unbeaten streak in the series, which, defender DeAndre Yedlin said, is “something that will stay in the back of their head.”

The previous four carried hefty consequences: two regional tournament finals and two World Cup qualifiers. Neither team was at full strength Wednesday as almost all players came from MLS and Liga MX. There were the usual hard tackles and dust-ups, and with only two days to prepare, it was not a stylistic success. Mexico created greater danger.

Amid it all, though, U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson was able to evaluate his extended player pool before the summer soirees. With few, if any, players scheduled to compete in both tournaments, Hudson will need to tap into his depth.

In all likelihood, many of the players in this camp will return for the Gold Cup. The U.S. staff took that approach in 2021, relying on European-based players for the Nations League before they went on vacation and turning to in-season MLS players for the Gold Cup. The Americans won both titles, beating Mexico in the final each time.

“It allows us to go into the summer with a much better understanding of what we’re going to face [in the two tournaments] and also a better idea of the players,” Hudson said. “So it was a good test on that front. The unbeaten streak [against Mexico] is nice. It’s obviously very nice. But the next time we play Mexico, all of that goes out the window.”

Hudson’s plans Wednesday went out the window 10 minutes into the second half, when Mexico took advantage of a U.S. misstep.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta put center back Aaron Long in a difficult situation with a cross-field back pass. Under pressure, Long could manage only a glancing touch at midfield. Uriel Antuna embarked on a half-field breakaway, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the near corner.

Johnson, a longtime national team backup, had not conceded an international goal in more than 12 years (814 minutes over 12 matches).

Hudson responded by making tactical adjustments that allowed his players to put greater pressure on the ball and keep possession. They did not create a lot of chances, but in the 81st minute, drew even on a wild, end-to-end sequence.

Mexico’s Carlos Rodríguez hit the crossbar from 18 yards. Matt Miazga cleared the ball. Sergiño Dest, the only European-based U.S. player released for this camp, danced past four opponents. Alan Soñora sprayed the ball wide to Jordan Morris.

Defender Victor Guzmán got a foot on Morris’s bending cross into the box, but the ball stayed on its path, allowing Jesús Ferreira to slot it into the near side.

The run from Serg, the ball from JMo, the finish from Jesús. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vdrEmXzyrk — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) April 20, 2023

“We have the speed up top, so when I saw Jordan down the line, I knew I just had to go into the box,” said Ferreira, one of eight players from the 2022 World Cup squad to start Wednesday. “And I knew anything could happen in the box, so I just followed the play and it went in.”

In a surprise move, Hudson had started Ferreira in midfield, behind striker Brandon Vazquez, before pushing him to his usual spot on the frontline after Mexico scored.

“We’re still searching, and one of his biggest qualities is he’s a very intelligent player, good at linking the play and he’s good at arriving in the box,” Hudson said. “He is a different profile of striker/attacking midfielder.”

Hudson’s second-half subs included Aidan Morris, a 21-year-old midfielder making his second appearance; Miazga, who hadn’t played for the U.S. team in almost two years; and Caleb Wiley, an 18-year-old outside back who made his senior debut.

“When we made the changes, they really went after the opposition,” Hudson said. “And even right at the end, if the game had gone on longer, we would have had a chance to win. … We were feeling confident to the point where we had players going up, which I wasn’t sure I really wanted, but players were eager to go up.”

