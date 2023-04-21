From cheeseheads to ‘dong bongs,’ ranking MLB’s best home run celebrations

1. Baltimore Orioles

If these were rankings based solely on quality of choreography, the Orioles would win. Their sprinkler celebration might just be the first example of in-game baseball performance art. But these rankings are not based on any set standards or consistent rubric whatsoever. So they had to do more.

Hit a double, hit the sprinkler pic.twitter.com/neCzHJ4U4k — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 15, 2023

And the young-but-plucky Orioles did just that, implementing a celebration that not only included the use of never-before-seen baseball props, but one that started a conversation.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, after a Ryan Mountcastle homer, the Orioles’ dugout debuted what appeared to be a giant beer bong — the kind of apparatus one might see at a fraternity party, funneling beer instead of water. They insist it is not, as some social media critics alleged, “a dong bong” meant to mimic and celebrate binge drinking. They call it “a homer hose” and insist they aren’t trying to glorify dangerous alcohol habits.

Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023

“I’m sticking to [the name] ‘Homer Hose,’ because when we were kids we drank out of a hose when we were playing ball in the street and having fun as kids,” pitcher Cole Irvin told the Athletic before he was optioned to the minor leagues last week. “I’m definitely not out there, you know, promoting binge drinking or anything like that. It’s primarily from a kidlike mentality of drinking out of a hose when we were kids and having fun playing the game the right way, with our friends. And that’s what it is.”