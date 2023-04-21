Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to be selected first overall in next week’s NFL draft. Now Stroud isn’t even favored to go second, and general managers and executives — eager to have more clarity about which players are likely to be available when their teams are on the clock — are scrambling to figure out where Stroud will be selected.

So what exactly happened here? Why isn’t Stroud at least something of a cinch to go second overall to the quarterback-deficient Houston Texans?

Well, nothing actually happened at all, at least according to the league insiders I have surveyed. That Stroud isn’t a lock to go second isn’t indicative of the Ohio State product’s abilities, and there are no dark secrets just recently becoming known to front offices. But once you get within roughly a week of the draft, some teams — especially those picking as high as the Texans are — have to start showing their hands a bit in conversations with other teams, and Houston’s openness to moving out of the second spot became clear to other franchises.

There are, of course, a few theories making the rounds about why the Texans are willing to move down. We have been reporting for months that Texans General Manager Nick Caserio is a huge proponent of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is now almost universally acknowledged to be headed to the Carolina Panthers with the first pick; the Panthers knew as much when they traded ahead of Caserio’s Texans last month. There appear to be some on the Texans’ staff who are not as high on Stroud and are not nearly enamored enough with Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson to select either prospect that high.

There is another factor as well. Stroud’s agent is David Mulugheta, who happens to represent former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose years-long exodus from Houston was about as ugly as it gets. Remember, Watson pocketed millions while staying away from the team as accusations of sexual misconduct mounted. In the eyes of general managers and agents around the league, that relationship plays a part in keeping Stroud from being the shoo-in at No. 2 that so many assumed for so long.

“There’s a lot of bad blood there,” said one GM, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he did not wish to damage potential negotiations between his franchise and the Texans moving forward. “I don’t think [owner Cal] McNair could stomach having Mulugheta’s next top quarterback be the next face of his franchise. I think that’s a non-starter there.”

This kind of thing happens more than you might think across professional sports. Few of those feuds run as deep as this one, with Watson vowing never again to play for the team not long after being rewarded with a massive contract extension — and well before the accusations against him came pouring in. The fallout got personal for the franchise, with one of the accusers filing a lawsuit against the team, saying it had enabled his behavior.

“If Stroud has a different agent, he’s the second overall pick,” said one well-connected agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid causing potential issues with the Texans. He called the issue of Stroud’s agent “the elephant in the room.”

The evaluators I trust the most continue to hear that if the Texans can’t move the pick, they would probably select Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, valuing his potential upside as a disrupter over Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the safer pick in the eyes of some.

I continue to hear that the Tennessee Titans — who hold the No. 11 pick — might be the team most strongly considering moving up specifically for Stroud, but that’s a long way to go, and the Texans, already picking again at No. 12, would prefer to stay in the top 10. Some rival executives think the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) or Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), despite insisting they don’t have quarterback problems, are most likely to move up to the second or third pick specifically to grab one of those passers.

“That’s what makes this draft so different,” one longtime executive said about the quarterbacking mystery. “It’s still hard to peg the top 10. Who takes Stroud and who takes Richardson? That’s what we’re all trying to figure out.”

At this point, anyhow, it certainly doesn’t appear to be the Texans.

The looming QB class of 2024

We have heard it before at this time of year — that the next year’s quarterback class looks to be superior to the group of passers about to be selected. This year, the mantra started sooner than ever, and the drumbeat remains loud. If fewer obviously quarterback-needy teams address that issue next week, the Class of 2024 will be a big reason.

That looming class — which could include North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Southern California’s Caleb Williams — already had a massive impact on the 2023 quarterback market. If you analyze the structure and annual money flow of the quarterback deals that were completed this offseason, virtually every team has an easy out a year from now. Almost all those deals were hedged bets to some degree, allowing teams to keep at least one eye open to grabbing a rookie quarterback a year from now as the mythology of a potentially generational class of passers grows.

“The 2024 class is going to be special,” said one agent who has been involved with multiple quarterback contract negotiations this offseason. “I think it’s the single greatest factor in this entire offseason. I’ve talked to teams directly about it, when I looked at some of the deals they’ve done and when they can get out. They admit it. It’s pretty obvious. Look at everything that’s been done so far, and except for the Daniel Jones [extension with the New York Giants], every significant quarterback deal done this year to some degree has been impacted by next year’s class.”

One personnel executive opined that the potential for a half-dozen quarterbacks to be worthy of first-round selections a year from now may have at least something to do with the lack of traction for former MVP Lamar Jackson, who is still sitting on an unsigned nonexclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens. “That group next year is elite,” the executive said, “and I could definitely see some teams sitting out of the market next week because of it.”

Notes from around the league

The Chicago Bears trading out of the first overall pick as early as they did is being lauded by rival executives, especially as the Texans and Arizona Cardinals (who own the third overall selection) have difficulty marketing their picks the way they would like. . . .

Some GMs believe the Philadelphia Eagles will trade the 10th overall pick, dealing with a team that wants to move ahead of Tennessee for a quarterback. Or the Titans could just move up one spot themselves to secure the passer they want. . . .

Would Kirk Cousins be shocked if the Minnesota Vikings selected a quarterback (most likely Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker) with the 23rd overall pick? I don’t think so. . . .

There is a sense among other organizations that the Ravens’ interest in Richardson is very real and if he does slide out of the top nine or so picks they would attempt to move up for him, within reason. The Commanders’ 16th spot might be a logical meeting point, and Washington would not be averse to such a scenario. . . .

At this point, I think Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., who had a lot of buzz after the season, is at best the fourth cornerback selected. . . .

Teams in the cornerback market are praying the Falcons or Raiders take a quarterback because if not the initial run on defensive backs might already be over in the top half of the first round. In that case, brace for a lot of offensive linemen to be taken in the back half despite that appearing to be a pedestrian group.

