He started as the ballboy a decade ago. Now, at 23, he’s the coach.

Gabriel Chirino paces the sideline with his hands mostly in his pockets. The 23-year-old first year varsity soccer coach rarely raises his voice, and on Thursday night against Colgan his eyes provided better insight into the story of the match. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They dart around the field, squinting at his defense as it stifles another scoring opportunity, growing wide as his team creates a chance of its own. He delivers instructions at a measured volume, his players nodding in receipt. Just once does he let out a bellow. Late in a scoreless game, when the referee makes a call against the Bruins, Chirino, brow furrowed in frustration, provides the customary complaint.

“Sir!” he screams.

This match against the Sharks, one of Forest Park’s rivals, is the ninth of Chirino’s varsity coaching career. The mild-mannered former defender is one of the youngest varsity coaches in the state, and yet there might not be a more qualified person for this job.

Chirino is a Bruin through and through, having given his time to this soccer program for the last decade. When he was a teenager, he played travel soccer for Justin Joswick, then the coach at Forest Park. He was asked to serve as a ballboy for the Bruins and loved being around the team. Soon he was in high school himself and played four years on varsity for the Woodbridge program.

By the time he was a senior, he felt like a coach on the field and started to think more seriously about staying close to the game after graduation. His dad had been a soccer coach for much of Chirino’s childhood, and he admired the way a good coach could change a player’s view of the game.

While taking classes at a nearby community college, he volunteered to help out at Forest Park. A year later, just two weeks before the start of a new season, he was asked to step up as the JV coach. He was 19.

“It was extremely hard at the beginning, because I had played with some of these kids,” Chirino said. “I had to navigate that coach-friend balance right away.”

Three seasons later, varsity coach Dave Cresswell, a longtime figure in Northern Virginia soccer, was looking to ease his own responsibilities a bit and saw a worthy successor in Chirino. He proposed a job swap: Cresswell would coach JV and Chirino would lead varsity.

“He has so much energy and enthusiasm for the game,” Cresswell said. “There will be some growing pains, but I’m happy to be here to set an example and try to help him as he takes more and more ownership of it.”

Cresswell’s high school coaching career started in a similar fashion: He took the head job at Annandale in 1990 at age 23. Thinking back to those early years, he remembers the importance of adaptability.

“You realize you don’t have it all figured out,” he said. “Sometimes you want to bend the players to the system and not vice versa. You learn to experiment a bit when you can.”

Chirino has taken that advice to heart, and his players have noticed.

“Since he’s young, he has a good grasp of what we can do and what we need to work on,” senior midfielder Fernando Reyes said. “That’s the thing that some older coaches don’t get, they stick to their own tactics. But Gabe is always willing to make changes when we need it.”

Reyes, a crafty midfielder, is a big part of the team’s early success this spring. Because of club commitments, the senior had never played high school soccer before this season. He says he has come to love the energy of it, from the sideline chatter to the practice traditions to the lively team group chat.

On Thursday night, Reyes gets the best scoring chance of the match late in the first half when the Bruins are awarded a free kick from just outside the box. Reyes’s strike is too strong and the ball flies a few feet above the net. In a defensive game with few scoring chances, it’s a big missed opportunity. At halftime a few minutes later, the senior is still visibly upset.

Chirino pulls him aside and quietly encourages him to keep fighting.

“My main thing when I went into coaching was communication with players,” Chirino said. “You have to know that they’re still kids. You may want to light a fire in them, but you can hurt them in the long run. So my goal was to be chill when I can and let them I’m know I’m there as a coach and also there as a person.”

Chirino has a firm grasp of Reyes’s passion and the disappointment that it can sometimes breed. If anything, one of the hardest parts of coaching has been turning off the part of his brain that wants to think like a player. He still has a strong desire to lace up his cleats and get involved. In practice, he sometimes does.

The Colgan game ends in a scoreless draw, a frustrating result that makes the Bruins 6-1-2 on the year. In the postgame huddle, Chirino tells his team they played hard and that was all he could ask for. He tells them practice is canceled Friday because school is out. This elicits a small cheer, and the coach smiles.

“Enjoy it,” he says. “It’s back to work on Monday.”

