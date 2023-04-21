NFL suspends Jameson Williams, four other players for violating gambling policy

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for violating its gambling policy, the league announced Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The league said it suspended Toney and two Lions players, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, indefinitely “for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.” Those suspensions will last at least for the entire 2023 season, the NFL said, and the players are eligible to apply for reinstatement thereafter. The Lions announced they had released Cephus and Moore.

The NFL suspended Williams, a first-round draft choice last year who missed most of his rookie season while he recovered from a knee injury, and fellow Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill for six games apiece. The Lions said Williams and Berryhill were suspended for “other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.” They are eligible to participate in practices during the offseason and training camp and in preseason games. Their suspensions will take effect at the final roster reduction before the season, the league and team said.

From the NFL 👇 pic.twitter.com/oosw69XyWp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 21, 2023

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” Lions General Manager Brad Holmes wrote in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

The NFL said its review “uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The firm that represents Williams, Alliance Sports, said Williams’s suspension was not related to betting on the NFL.

“Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit,” the firm wrote in a statement. “However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

The league and the two teams did not disclose further details about the violations, including the amounts of money the NFL determined the players had bet.

From the agency that represents Jameson Williams https://t.co/lpCk9P5bDu pic.twitter.com/KYIb5d06Oi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

“We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney,” the Commanders wrote in a statement. “We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.”

The league’s gambling policy prohibits all personnel “from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event.” That includes “betting on game outcome, statistics, score, performance of any individual participant, ‘futures,’ or any other kind of ‘proposition bet’ in any way related to the NFL,” according to the policy.

The policy prohibits personnel other than players from betting on other sports. It also prohibits all personnel, including players, from engaging “in any form of Gambling in any club or League facility or venue (e.g., practice facility, stadium, team hotel, Draft or other League or club event); on any League or club charter or other transport; while traveling on club or League business; or while making an endorsement or promotional appearance.”

The league noted in its announcement of the suspensions that its gambling policy prohibits NFL personnel “from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

The NFL reinstated wide receiver Calvin Ridley last month after he was suspended for all of last season for betting on NFL games. The Atlanta Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November.

Ridley was the first NFL player suspended for betting on games since the Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Shaw in 2019. Previous gambling-related suspensions involved star players Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Lions in 1963 and Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter in 1983.

The most recent suspensions have come while the NFL and its teams have embraced legalized sports betting as a revenue source through partnerships after previously opposing efforts to spread its legalization.

“Yes, to some it doesn’t make sense,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote Friday on Twitter. “The NFL has embraced sports betting; we fans are inundated by it in every broadcast. Yet.. Players can’t bet. They have agreed to that. It’s that simple.”

Williams played in six games last season. His only catch was for a 41-yard touchdown. The Lions selected him 12th in last year’s NFL draft after he suffered a torn ACL while playing for Alabama in the college football championship game.

