Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — The crushing news came so suddenly, and at such a late hour, that there wasn’t enough time to cut a new hype video or craft a more appropriate T-shirt slogan. The Los Angeles Clippers hosted their first playoff game in nearly two years on Thursday, a night that was supposed to belong to Kawhi Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP missed all of last season following knee surgery, and his careful recovery plan seemed like it was coming together perfectly. Leonard eased into this season, gradually upping his workload so that he would be ready for the playoffs. In a Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Leonard scored 38 points and outdueled Kevin Durant in a performance that conjured memories of his 2019 championship run with the Toronto Raptors. Even after a Game 2 loss, the Clippers flew back from Phoenix having seized home-court advantage in this matchup of title hopefuls.

But Leonard never left the sideline during the Suns’ 129-124 Game 3 victory at Crypto.com Arena, as he was ruled out less than seven hours before tip-off with a sprained right knee. His absence, which has tilted the series strongly in Phoenix’s favor, returns the Clippers to a familiar existential crisis. Ever since Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers’ other franchise centerpiece, arrived to great fanfare in 2019, the talented duo has been unable to get aligned when it matters most.

Advertisement

Leonard sustained his latest knee injury during Game 1, the Clippers said, but his symptoms didn’t worsen until Wednesday, leading the team to decide before a Thursday morning shoot-around that he would sit out Game 3. This late scratch followed recent news that George will probably miss the first-round series due to his own knee sprain, which he sustained on March 21.

The 31-year-old Leonard is being listed as day-to-day, and Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said he was hopeful that his star would return “sooner than later.” Yet Clippers President Lawrence Frank felt the needs to meet with reporters before the game — insisting that Leonard “desperately wants to play” — and Russell Westbrook said that the team would “have to rally around each other” if Leonard wasn’t able to return.

“I just feel sorry for him,” Westbrook said. “He probably was playing his best basketball in a while. Probably the best [basketball] in the world, honestly. It just sucks just for him mentally. That’s the first thing I go to.”

Advertisement

Of course, the Clippers know this flavor of pain well, as their postseason injury woes date back to the Chris Paul and Blake Griffin era and have prompted talk of a “curse” locally. More recently, George battled anxiety and depression during the 2020 playoffs in the Bubble, Leonard suffered his season-ending knee injury during the 2021 playoffs and George missed a season-ending play-in tournament game last year because he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Leonard hasn’t appeared in a home playoff game since June 14, 2021, and he has played in just six playoff games at Crypto.com Arena since his 2019 signing. Meanwhile, the Clippers have committed to pay Leonard and George nearly $500 million combined from their 2019 arrival through the 2024-25 season, and they have run up massive luxury tax bills to fill out veteran supporting casts. So far, Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer has one Western Conference finals appearance to show for those investments.

The Suns handled the undermanned Clippers without much trouble in Game 3, as Devin Booker poured in a game-high 45 points and Kevin Durant added 28 points, six rebounds and five assists. During a 42-second span of the second quarter, Durant, Paul and Booker each made a three-pointer in quick succession, giving Los Angeles a taste of the offensive firepower it no longer could match.

Advertisement

Lue called on Westbrook, a late-season buyout pickup, for more offense, and he utilized five-guard lineups in an attempt to mount a second-half comeback. Phoenix seemed well-prepared for the Clippers’ tactics, though some late-game turnovers and missed free throws tightened up the final score.

Durant, 34, expressed sympathy to Leonard afterward, making it clear that he could relate to his opponent’s predicament. After suffering a calf injury in the 2019 playoffs, Durant returned to play for the Golden State Warriors against Leonard’s Raptors in the NBA Finals, only to suffer a torn Achilles’ tendon. That injury prompted a multi-season rehabilitation like the one Leonard just completed.

“You prepare for this time of the year all season,” Durant said. “It’s just frustrating. There’s some stuff you wish you had more control over. It’s a tough situation. You want to be out there with your teammates. You want to grind at this part of the year. You feel like you let a lot of people down — spending their hard-earned money to see you do what you do — [and] the organization. There’s a lot on your mind.”

Advertisement

Without a good defensive answer for Booker and potentially without both of their star forwards to counter Durant, the Clippers will have their hands full digging out of their 2-1 series deficit. To make matters worse, Game 4 is set for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern tip off Saturday, giving Leonard less than 48 hours to get ready. Just a few days after Leonard had lifted hopes with his impressive Game 1 performance, the Clippers were left to process the fact that their season could be over on Tuesday.

The Clippers’ subdued crowd seemed to have accepted its fate despite being surrounded by reminders of what they were missing. Leonard and George stood side-by-side in the middle of a gigantic five-panel mural that graces the rafters, and the Clippers’ high-energy pregame video montage opened with shots of the two stars at their 2019 introductory news conference.

In an unfortunate twist, blue T-shirts emblazoned with the “All Hands” rallying cry were draped over every seat as giveaways. Once again, the two most important sets never touched the ball.

GiftOutline Gift Article