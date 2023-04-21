England captain Leah Williamson will miss women’s World Cup after ACL injury

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the women’s World Cup just three months away, another pretournament favorite has lost a standout player to a major knee injury. English captain Leah Williamson, a center back for the reigning European champions, ruptured an ACL during Arsenal’s match against Manchester United earlier this week and will undergo surgery in the near future, her club announced Friday.

ACL injuries typically require six to 12 months of recovery.

“Unfortunately the World Cup and Champions League dream is over for me and everyone will think that’s the main focus, but it’s the day to day of what I’m about to go through that is the most draining of my thoughts,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

Williamson’s injury comes two weeks after U.S. winger Mallory Swanson ruptured a patella tendon during a friendly against Ireland in Austin. Swanson, who was in the best form of her career, will be sidelined at least six months.

England was already preparing to play without star forward Beth Mead, who tore an ACL in November, also while playing for Arsenal against Manchester United. Mead, 27, won the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 with six goals in six matches and also posted 13 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers.

Williamson, 26, is among the sport’s elite defenders. She played every minute in England’s Euro 2022 campaign — the first international title won by an English men’s or women’s national team since 1966 — and started throughout the World Cup qualifying competition.

Williamson has spent her entire club career with Arsenal, which will face Germany’s Wolfsburg in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League starting Saturday.

Ranked No. 4 by FIFA, England is poised to make a run at the World Cup title this summer in Australia and New Zealand. In the previous two tournaments, the Lionesses finished third (2015 in Canada) and fourth (2019 in France). In this year’s group stage, they will face Haiti, Denmark and China.

The United States, the two-time reigning world champion, also expects stiff competition from Germany, Sweden and France. The Netherlands, which finished second in 2019, joins Australia, defending Olympic champion Canada and Brazil in the broader group of contenders.

“Ultimately, I think it’s just my time,” Williamson said on Instagram. “In the past of couple years alone I have watched teammates beat serious illness and adversity with the biggest of smiles on their faces. I also hold perspective that globally there are much greater difficulties and therefore my circumstances right now are just that, circumstantial, and I’ve seen a lot worse.”

