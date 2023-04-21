Nick Nurse, who led Raptors to first NBA title, dismissed as coach

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a disappointing 41-41 season that ended with a loss in the play-in tournament, the Toronto Raptors have fired their coach, Nick Nurse, the team announced Friday. Nurse, 55, spent five seasons as an assistant under Dwayne Casey in Toronto before being promoted to head coach in June 2018. He led the Raptors to a 227-163 record and three playoff appearances in five seasons, including the franchise’s first NBA title in 2019.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Nurse and Raptors President Masai Ujiri met several times after the Raptors’ season ended with a loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 12, but “a breakup felt inevitable.” Nurse had one year remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2020.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times,” Ujiri said in a statement. “As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family, and wish them the best in future. This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

Nurse’s dismissal comes three weeks after the former Northern Iowa point guard was noncommittal when asked about his future in Toronto during a news conference following a loss that dropped the Raptors below .500.

“I’m going to take a few weeks to see where I’m at,” Nurse said. “Where’s my head at, just see how the relationship with the organization is. It’s been 10 years for me now, which is a pretty good run. I don’t know, over those 10 years, we’ve got to be up there with number of wins for anybody in the league. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve had a lot of good seasons.”

The Raptors had the seventh-most regular season wins in the NBA over the past five seasons. Toronto won 53 games the year after it won the NBA title, but lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Last year, the Raptors were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

